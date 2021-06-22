Pittsfield Gazette Announces the Passing of Publisher Jonathan Levine

PITTSFIELD, Mass., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Levine, publisher of the Pittsfield Gazette, passed away on Friday, June 11, after a brief battle with an aggressive cancer. A native of Pittsfield, Jonathan revived the school newspaper during his time at Taconic High School, while also assisting in various capacities at the Berkshire Eagle. After graduating from Brown University where he served two terms as editor of the Brown Daily Herald, he returned to Pittsfield and started the Gazette. For nearly thirty years, the Gazette covered the people and happenings of his hometown with reviews of regional theater sprinkled in when the seasons permitted. Jonathan was driven by a strong sense of right and wrong and used his forum to praise city officials when he felt that was deserved and to call out those whose actions he felt were not in the best interests of Pittsfield's citizens. He is survived by three siblings, David, Cathy, and Ian and three nephews and a niece.

With his passing, the Pittsfield Gazette will cease publication in both its print and online formats. Subscribers and advertisers will be contacted regarding the disposition of funds on deposit with the paper. Those with immediate needs may contact the paper at [email protected]. The family asks for patience as it unwinds the business affairs.

There will be no public services, but a Celebration of Jonathan's Life and of the Pittsfield Gazette will be held at Mazzeo's Ristorante on South Street, Tuesday, June 29, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Those wishing to make a gift in Jonathan's memory are invited to donate to either the South Congregational Church Food Pantry (https://southchurchpittsfield.org/donate/) or the National Kidney Society (https://www.kidney.org/donation).

New England Funeral and Cremation Center LLC, Springfield, MA, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit Jonathan's memorial page at www.nefcc.net to express online condolences. Inquiries of a personal nature should be directed to [email protected].

