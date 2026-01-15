Pittsford High School Hockey to Host 16th Annual Pink the Rink Night on January 31 at 5:30 PM in Support of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pittsford JV and Varsity Hockey teams are proud to announce the 16th Annual Pink the Rink, a longstanding community tradition in support of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester. This year's event will take place on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at Tim Hortons Iceplex, as Pittsford hosts back-to-back games against the Fairport Red Raiders, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Both teams will incorporate pink into their game-day attire as a visible show of solidarity with those affected by breast and gynecologic cancers. Net proceeds from the evening will be donated directly to the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester, continuing a tradition rooted in awareness, compassion, and community impact.

Ticket information

General Admission Tickets: $5

T-Shirt: $20

Ticket Sales:

Digital tickets on sale Monday January 19th at Pink the Rink Digital Tickets

Game Day, January 31st: Tickets available at the door while supplies last.

Since its inception in 2010, Pink the Rink has become a signature event for Pittsford Hockey, raising more than $121,000 to support local individuals and families navigating cancer. What began as a simple idea has grown into one of the most anticipated nights of the hockey season, bringing together players, families, sponsors, and fans for a meaningful cause.

The event was originally inspired by Celeste Frohm, a Friends of Pittsford Hockey Board Member, after watching her son participate in a similar fundraiser while playing collegiate hockey at the State University of New York at Fredonia. Her vision to combine the energy of high school hockey with community-driven philanthropy continues to shape the event more than a decade later.

Event Highlights

Attendees can look forward to an exciting and impactful evening, including:

Back-to-back hockey games featuring Pittsford JV and Varsity teams vs. the Fairport Red Raiders

Pink-themed uniforms worn by both teams

Honor signs recognizing individuals who have battled cancer

Chuck-A-Puck contests and additional fundraising activities

Concessions and community spirit throughout the rink

Sponsorship & Support

Pink the Rink is made possible through the support of local families and businesses. Sponsorship opportunities include Honor Sign Sponsors, Corporate T-Shirt Sponsors, and Signature Corporate Sponsors, with recognition throughout the rink, in programs, on event T-shirts, and via in-game announcements. All proceeds directly benefit the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester.

Pink the Rink is more than a hockey event — it is a reminder of the power of sport to unite a community in support of something bigger than the game.

The Pittsford Hockey community invites fans, sponsors, and supporters to join them on January 31st as they look to make the 16th Annual Pink the Rink the most impactful one yet.

For more details, visit https://pittsfordhockey.org/pink-the-rink/ .

SOURCE Pink the Rink