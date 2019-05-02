Pitzer College Appoints Allen M. Omoto Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty

CLAREMONT, Calif., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitzer College appointed Allen M. Omoto as the College's new vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty, effective July 1, 2019.

Allen M. Omoto

Omoto succeeds Nigel Boyle, who has served as dean since August 2015. Since joining CGU in 2000, Omoto, presently the associate provost for academic affairs at Claremont Graduate University and director of the Institute for Research on Social Issues, has built a stellar record as a professor of psychology. Omoto has served in several other important leadership roles, including as interim dean of the School of Educational Studies at CGU. Omoto's scholarly research focuses on issues relating to the environment, HIV disease, and lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) concerns from a social psychological perspective. Before joining CGU, Omoto was an associate professor of psychology at the University of Kansas.

"Allen is an exceptional leader, accomplished scholar and has deep experience in academic administration and faculty governance. Additionally, he is a valued member of our larger Claremont Colleges community. We are excited to welcome Allen as our next dean and anticipate that he will make an immediate, positive impact on our community," said College President Melvin L. Oliver. "Pitzer College is indebted to ad hoc Search Committee co-chairs, Professors Ming-Yuen S. Ma and Marion Preest, and the chairs of Pitzer's Faculty Executive Committee this year, David Moore (fall) and Claudia Strauss (spring) for leading an inclusive search centered around Pitzer's core values."

Along with Omoto's many professional affiliations, he is a fellow of the American Psychological Association and a charter member and fellow of the Association for Psychological Science. He has received a Distinguished Contribution to Education and Training Award from the Society for the Psychological Study of Lesbian, Gay, and Bisexual Issues; a Distinguished Service Award from the Society for the Psychological Study of Social Issues; the Western Psychological Association's Social Responsibility Award; and an Outstanding Achievement Award from the Committee on Sexual Orientation and Gender Diversity of the American Psychological Association. He also has served as President of the Society for the Psychological Study of Social Issues and as President of the Society for the Psychological Study of Lesbian, Gay, and Bisexual Issues. Omoto has been honored for his support of The Queer Resource Center of the Claremont Colleges, serves on the CGU Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, and is a recipient of a presidential citation from the American Psychological Association. He has written scores of journal articles, edited scholarly texts, and presents nationally and internationally.

Omoto holds a PhD in Psychology with specialization in Social Psychology from the University of Minnesota. He graduated from Kalamazoo College with a BA in Psychology with honors.

As vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty, Omoto will be the chief academic officer of the College and oversee all academic aspects of the institution. The vice president/dean is an advocate for the faculty, providing the support needed for them to succeed in their mission of teaching and scholarship. The vice president/dean interacts with the other Claremont colleges, representing and promoting Pitzer's interests within the collective, and supervises multiple Pitzer administrative offices. All of these efforts require a close working relationship with the President and other members of the President's Cabinet, as well as the Board of Trustees.

About Pitzer College

Pitzer College is a nationally top-ranked undergraduate liberal arts and sciences institution. A member of The Claremont Colleges, Pitzer offers a distinctive approach to a liberal arts education by linking intellectual inquiry with interdisciplinary studies, cultural immersion, social responsibility and community involvement. For more information, please visit www.pitzer.edu .

SOURCE Pitzer College

Related Links

www.pitzer.edu

