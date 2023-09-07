Piva Capital Bolsters Investment Team with Two New Investors

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Piva Capital , a VC firm on a mission to back visionary founders and emerging technology companies transforming industry, has expanded its investment team by adding two Investors, Claire Yun and Jillian Noel. The two Investors have already proven their capabilities as Piva Capital Summer Associates in 2022 and are expected to bring valuable insights and expertise to the firm.

Jillian Noel Claire Yun

"The addition of Claire and Jillian to our team is a significant step towards the growth of our firm, said Ricardo Angel, Managing Partner of Piva Capital. "Their knowledge, dedication, and innovative thinking are precisely what Piva values. We're excited to have them on board and look forward to their impactful contributions."

Claire Yun , originally from Austin, Texas, obtained her undergraduate degree from The University of Texas and an MBA from the Graduate School of Business at Stanford, where she was a member of Stanford Climate Ventures and the GSB Impact Fund. Before joining Piva, she helped launch business development and strategy at Noon Energy, a long-duration energy storage startup. Previously, she was the Director of Business and Corporate Development at Vox Media, where she worked with the executive team to lead M&A and growth strategy efforts. Claire began her career in M&A investment banking at J.P. Morgan.

Jillian Noel , a native of Victoria, British Columbia, earned her undergraduate degree from McGill University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Jillian joined Piva from General Fusion, where she was working to build the commercialization roadmap for fusion energy. She led strategic projects across business operations, market development, and fundraising, with the goal of providing zero-carbon energy to the masses. Before General Fusion, Jillian helped grow McKinsey & Company's Sustainability Practice, serving clients on sustainability strategy, decarbonization pathways, and new energy markets.

About Piva Capital

Piva Capital is a San Francisco-based venture capital firm investing in visionary entrepreneurs solving the world's critical industrial challenges with breakthrough technologies and innovative business models. For more information, visit Piva.vc, or the company's LinkedIn and Medium profiles.

Media Contact:

Mary Magnani

CodePR

[email protected]

SOURCE Piva Capital