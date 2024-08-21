Piva Capital Expands Team with the Appointment of Lee Larson

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Piva Capital , a VC firm on a mission to back visionary founders and emerging technology companies transforming industry, has expanded its investment team with the addition of Lee Larson. Lee joined Piva Capital's Summer Associates Program in 2023 and returns to Piva as an Investor focusing on carbon removal technologies, quantum computing and AI, and the circular economy.

New Piva Capital Investor, Lee Larson

"Lee brings a remarkable blend of passion, expertise, and innovative thinking to Piva," said Ricardo Angel, Managing Partner at Piva Capital. "His background in sustainability strategy perfectly aligns with our mission to invest in transformative energy solutions. We are excited to have Lee rejoin our team and look forward to working with him as we continue to explore novel technology approaches to solve climate, energy, and industrial challenges."

Lee joins Piva Capital after earning his MBA from the Yale School of Management, where he helped launch the Meng Impact Investment Fund and served as its inaugural Head of Investment Strategy. Prior to graduate school, Lee led the environmental impact due diligence team for TPG Rise Climate, a $7.3B private equity fund investing in sustainable energy, transportation, and industrial companies. Lee started his career in management consulting, first with Deloitte and then as a sustainability topic specialist at Boston Consulting Group. Originally from Portland, Maine, he holds a dual degree in Economics and History from Wake Forest University.

