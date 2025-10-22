Pivot Bio CEO Chris Abbott Featured at the World Food Prize Foundation's 2025 Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue

AgTech Innovation Takes Center Stage along with Soil Health

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Bio, one of the world's leading innovative agtech companies, is taking center stage this week at the Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue, part of the 2025 World Food Prize events in Des Moines, Iowa.

Pivot Bio CEO Chris Abbott speaks on the “Innovating the Future Now” panel during the 2025 World Food Prize Foundation’s Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue in Des Moines, Iowa.

Pivot Bio's Chief Executive Officer Chris Abbott joined global thought leaders for the session "Innovating the Future Now," moderated by Isis Almeida, Chicago Bureau Chief at Bloomberg, alongside other pioneers redefining the future of food and agriculture. Abbott is also a featured judge in the inaugural Innovate for Impact Challenge, an exciting new competition that attracted 380 global submissions, with the final three early-stage startups making their final presentations on bold, high-impact solutions to advance food security.

This year's Borlaug Dialogue theme, "SOILutions for Security," underscores a growing global consensus of the importance of soil as a living, dynamic ecosystem vital to food security, climate resilience, and economic stability. Across continents, farmers, scientists and innovators are unlocking the power of microbiology and soil health to improve efficiency and yields, while also providing positive environmental and societal benefits, central to Pivot Bio's mission and technology. This year's Borlaug Dialogue honors Dr. Mariangela Hungria, Senior Researcher at the Embrapa National Soybean Center in Brazil, who has been named the 2025 World Food Prize Laureate for her pioneering work in biological nitrogen fixation. Her research and technologies have sustainably increased productivity across tens of millions of hectares—transforming soil health and reducing reliance on synthetic fertilizers.

"It's an honor to participate in this year's Borlaug Dialogue and to celebrate leaders driving real, science-based change for farmers and the planet," said Chris Abbott, CEO of Pivot Bio. "I want to extend my warmest congratulations to Dr. Mariangela Hungria, this year's World Food Prize Laureate. Her decades of pioneering research in biological nitrogen fixation have transformed how the world thinks about soil microbiology, empowering farmers and pushing the boundaries of science in service of sustainable food production. We look forward to being in Brazil soon, sharing our technology with growers who are embracing microbial innovation.

Farmers are counting on us all to bring much-needed innovation to agriculture, the world's most important industry. As harvest results come in, we know our products are making a meaningful difference, with improved yields, stronger crops, and more predictable nitrogen performance across diverse climates and regions. Our technology is helping farmers everywhere grow more with less, creating innovation that is advancing the global food supply in powerful, lasting ways. Ag innovation is needed now more than ever, and we're proud to be among those leading the way."

Following his panel discussion, Abbott will serve as a judge for the inaugural Innovate for Impact Challenge, a new global competition designed to identify and support early-stage, tech-driven startups revolutionizing agriculture and advancing global food security.

The World Food Prize Foundation's Top Three Finalists for the inaugural Challenge are: APOLO Biotech (Argentina), Capsber Agriscience (India), and Vet Konect (Nigeria). Selected from nearly 400 applicants across 65 countries, these startups represent transformative, scalable ideas with the potential to reshape agriculture—from RNA-based crop protection to microbiome-powered soil solutions and AI-driven livestock care.

The finalists will pitch their ventures live at the Borlaug Dialogue this evening, October 22, before a global audience and a panel of judges that includes Abbott and other industry leaders. The winner will receive a $50,000 grand prize, presented by Pivot Bio Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Karsten Temme, with second and third place awards of $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.

"Congratulations to the World Food Prize Foundation team for creating this inaugural innovation challenge," Abbott added. "Innovators like these are shaping the next era of agriculture. As a judge, I was very impressed with all of the submissions coming from around the world. It was certainly hard to narrow the list to the top 3, and I couldn't be more excited to meet these entrepreneurs and hear their final pitches. The breakthroughs we're seeing show what's possible when some of the world's brightest minds focus on building a resilient food system."

Pivot Bio has earned global recognition for its leadership in sustainable innovation and breakthrough agtech. The company was named on TIME's 2025 lists of the World's and America's Top Green Tech Companies, respectively. Pivot Bio has been recognized three times by TIME magazine on its annual Best Inventions list, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's 50 Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC on its Disruptor 50 list of private companies, by Fortune on its Impact 20 list, and by MIT Technology Review as one of 15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch.

The company's impact extends across the globe. Recently, Pivot Bio Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Karsten Temme took the stage at TED Countdown in Kenya, highlighting how the company is partnering with smallholder farmers across Africa to improve nitrogen efficiency, increase productivity, and strengthen climate resilience through microbial innovation, in partnership with MIT.

Pivot Bio, one of the world's leading agtech companies, delivers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to help farmers reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility.

Currently available in North America and soon in Brazil, the company's products represent a breakthrough innovation and one of the agriculture industry's most promising solutions.

