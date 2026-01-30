Pivot Bio Named Grand Farm Partner of the Year by Emerging Prairie

Pivot Bio is being honored for its leadership in advancing novel crop nutrition technologies and its commitment to science-driven agriculture. Through its partnership with Grand Farm, Pivot Bio has helped accelerate innovation, showcase real-world applications, and bring forward practical solutions that improve grower outcomes and strengthen modern farming systems.

"Everything we do at Pivot Bio starts and ends with farmers, and this recognition belongs to them. We're genuinely honored to be named Grand Farm Partner of the Year and grateful to Emerging Prairie for building a community where ideas, people, and partnerships can move from conversation to action," said Chris Abbott, CEO of Pivot Bio. "We also deeply appreciate Grand Farm's role in bringing farmers, technologists, researchers, and leaders together in a way that keeps innovation grounded in the real world. Innovation only matters when it delivers real outcomes for growers, and partnerships like this are what make that possible. We're thankful for the collaboration and for the shared commitment to shaping the future of agriculture."

The 1 Million Thanks Awards, presented annually by Emerging Prairie, celebrate organizations and individuals who contribute to innovation, entrepreneurship, and community impact across the region. The Grand Farm Partner of the Year category specifically honors partners who play a critical role in advancing the future of agriculture through collaboration and applied innovation.

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio, one of the world's leading agtech companies, delivers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to help farmers reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility.

Currently available in North America and soon in Brazil, the company's products represent a breakthrough innovation and one of the agriculture industry's most promising solutions. Pivot Bio has been recognized three times by TIME magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's 50 Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC on its Disruptor 50 list of private companies, by Fortune on its Impact 20 list and by MIT Tech Review as one of 15 climate tech companies to watch. For more information, visit PivotBio.com.

