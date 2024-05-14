Pivot Bio Named to Fast Company's 2024 List of World Changing Ideas

Pivot Bio's revolutionary on-seed fertilizer celebrated as a finalist in the Agriculture and General Excellence categories

BERKELEY, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Bio, a leading sustainable agriculture company, was today listed as a finalist in both the Agriculture and General Excellence categories on Fast Company's 2024 list of World Changing Ideas. This honor marks the fifth in a series of top industry recognitions bestowed on Pivot Bio in recent months, following being named to CNBC's Disruptor 50 list, Reuter's Responsible Business's Product Innovation awards, TIME's list of Best Inventions and Fast Company's top 50 Most Innovative Companies.

Pivot Bio's on-seed technology introduced an entirely new class of products when launched in 2022 by integrating nitrogen seamlessly with planting. The first-ever product to deliver nitrogen-producing microbes on the seed for crops like corn, sorghum and spring wheat, Pivot Bio PROVEN® 40 On-Seed (OS) and Pivot Bio RETURN® On-Seed provide growers with nitrogen that is better for their farms and the environment.

"Our on-seed technology enhances crop potential all season long by providing an efficient and dependable nitrogen source, ensuring nitrogen reaches the plant and isn't lost to volatilization or leaching," said Karsten Temme, Ph.D., Pivot Bio co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "With the introduction of our on-seed application, no special equipment is required for growers to use our nitrogen-producing microbes, making them available to every grower across the United States for the first time and providing a new, powerful tool for improving on-farm productivity and sustainability."

Pivot Bio products are now used across 5 million acres in the United States, with just two percent of the emissions of synthetic fertilizer and manufactured with 1,000 times less water. Last year, for the first time, corn farmers could plant their seeds with up to 25 percent of their nitrogen needs already in place through the use of this groundbreaking class of products.

Pivot Bio is a leading sustainable agriculture company delivering farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility. Currently available in North America and soon in Brazil, the company's products are a breakthrough innovation. They are among the industry's most promising climate solutions because they deliver nitrogen to plants without the negative impacts of synthetic fertilizer. The company's nitrogen is weatherproof, safer to handle, and does not leach or contribute to nitrous oxide pollution. By making this possible for the first time at scale, Pivot Bio is upending the 190 billion USD nitrogen market. Pivot Bio has been recognized twice by Time magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC in its Disruptor 50 list of private companies, and by Fortune on its Impact 20 list of startups driving social good. The company recently announced its fourth consecutive year of growth. For more information, visit PivotBio.com.

