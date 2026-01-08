Pivot Energy and Tapestry, Inc. Announce Completion of Three Illinois Community Solar Projects

The two companies energize nearly 15 megawatts of renewable energy

PEORIA, Ill., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Energy , a leading national renewable energy provider and independent power producer, and Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a global house of iconic accessories and lifestyle brands uniting the magic of Coach and Kate Spade, are celebrating a milestone in their partnership. Today, Pivot announced the completion of three Illinois community solar projects, totaling 13.475 megawatts (MWac).

The Projects

The three new Illinois community solar projects – financed, developed, owned, and operated by Pivot – are in Peoria, Dover, and Ottawa. They are the first of five Pivot community solar projects to be developed and completed in Illinois and part of a 15-year agreement with Tapestry, which is purchasing Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) from Pivot, produced by the projects. Collectively, the solar projects are expected to generate more than 23,000 megawatt hours of renewable energy per year, the equivalent of powering approximately 2,500 Illinois households annually. Construction for the two remaining solar projects in the Illinois portfolio is expected to finish by 2030.

Community Impact Investment Commitments

Pivot Energy is dedicated to investing in the communities where its projects operate. Across the five projects in this partnership, they plan to contribute more than $115,000 to support local initiatives. To date, nearly $65,000 has already been donated to two Illinois organizations, Illinois Central College (ICC) and HIRE360, to fund workforce training programs that expand access to solar careers across the state. The remaining funds will be donated in the coming years as the other two projects reach key construction milestones.

Driving Renewable Transformation Across Tapestry's Global Footprint

Tapestry's investment in the Illinois community solar portfolio reflects the company's broader commitment to operating responsibly and reducing its environmental impact. In December 2025, Tapestry announced that it had achieved 100% renewable electricity across its stores, offices, and fulfillment centers globally. The long-term agreement with Pivot Energy strengthens that progress by adding new clean energy to the grid and supporting a more resilient, low-carbon future for the communities where the company operates. Across its global footprint, Tapestry continues to source renewable electricity through a combination of renewable energy credits and market-appropriate energy certificates, ensuring its operations are powered by cleaner, more responsible energy solutions.

"Pivot is thrilled to partner with Tapestry on this Illinois portfolio," said Liz Reddington, Vice President of Development at Pivot Energy. "It demonstrates how companies are continuing to advance renewable energy solutions while providing support to local communities for workforce development, education, and more."

"These Illinois solar projects mark a significant milestone in Tapestry's renewable energy strategy. Our partnership with Pivot Energy has been instrumental in achieving 100% renewable electricity across our own operations, a key step toward meeting our science-based climate targets," said Logan Duran, Global Head of ESG & Sustainability, Tapestry, Inc. "This collaboration demonstrates how we're integrating sustainability into the way we operate, investing in solutions that deliver measurable impact for our business and the planet."

Pivot Community Donations

"We are thrilled to share that Pivot Energy has made a generous contribution to support our pre-apprenticeship programs. Its support will help us advance workforce pathways into the solar industry, focusing on transitioning workers from fossil fuel trades and empowering underrepresented groups like minorities and women. We're grateful for Pivot's partnership and commitment to purpose-driven solar development. Together, we're creating opportunities and driving a more inclusive renewable energy future," said Jay Rowell, Executive Director, HIRE360.

"On behalf of Illinois Central College, we extend our deepest gratitude to Pivot Energy for its generous support of our solar program. Its partnership is not only helping us move towards a more sustainable future, but also empowering our students with the knowledge and tools they need to lead the way in renewable energy. Together, we are building a brighter, greener tomorrow for our community and beyond," said Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey, President of Illinois Central College.

Pivot is committed to powering accessible, affordable renewable energy, and positively impacting local communities. Tapestry's commitment to creating products and experiences that are captivating and crafted using responsible sourcing practices guides our journey to make every beautiful choice a responsible one.

About Pivot Energy

Pivot Energy is a renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, finances, builds, owns and manages solar and energy storage projects. Pivot leverages its renewable expertise to provide a range of unique offerings that accelerate the clean energy transition by helping companies and communities attain impactful decarbonization. Pivot is a U.S.-based Certified B-Corporation that proudly follows a corporate strategy aimed at providing a positive impact on society as measured by Environmental stewardship, Social leadership, and responsible Governance factors. Pivot Energy is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.net .

About Tapestry, Inc.

Our global house of iconic accessories and lifestyle brands unites the magic of Coach and kate spade new york. Together, we stretch what's possible – advancing brands further than they could go alone, expanding their reach to new geographies and generations. Inspired by our consumers, we create experiences and products that build lasting brand love and elevate everyday life. To learn more about Tapestry, please visit www.tapestry.com .

SOURCE Pivot Energy