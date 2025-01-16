Pivot Energy Donated Nearly $400,000 to Community Organizations in 2024, Driving Social Impact and Energy Equity

Leading renewable energy provider gives to 22 community organizations in Colorado, Illinois, and Maryland

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based Pivot Energy, a leading national renewable energy provider and independent power producer, has announced another significant milestone in its commitment to investing in positive impact in the communities where it operates. In 2024, Pivot donated $370,000 to 22 community organizations across three states that work to provide energy bill support for low-income families, help local residents pursue careers in the renewable energy industry, and support land stewardship and rural economic development. This brings Pivot's community donation program to $1.2 million invested in community initiatives.

These community investments reflect Pivot's unwavering dedication to leading the renewable energy space with socially impactful and environmentally responsible solar development.

Pivot is proud to partner with community-based organizations that have strong track records of supporting the local communities where our projects operate. In addition to our donations, Pivot's energy projects bring economic development to the communities where they are constructed. The projects support local jobs, produce landowner payments, and contribute long-term tax revenue for local governments that go towards schools, police, first responders, roads, and other infrastructure improvements.

"Pivot Energy is proud to invest in every local community where we develop and operate solar projects," said Annie Lappé, Vice President, Strategy and Impact for Pivot. "We are committed to providing local affordable energy, consumer choice in energy, and creating long-term local economic benefits for communities across America."

In addition to the positive impact these donations have in local communities, Pivot's model of community investment has also proven to be attractive to its clients, demonstrating a trend in coupling renewable energy procurement and social impact. Pivot is leading the renewables market in pairing social impact initiatives with products and services. In fact, many of the donations were made possible through its corporate partners.

Pivot's 2024 Contributions by State

The organizations that benefited from Pivot's contributions in 2024 are focused on workforce development, energy burden relief, and strengthening rural economies across Colorado, Illinois, and Maryland.

Pivot donated nearly $200,000 to Colorado Organizations in 2024: Morgan County Family Center, Energy Outreach Colorado, Weld 4-H Foundation (Endowment), Weld County, CO , Weld County Fair, Solar Energy International, and Bright Futures.

Morgan County Family Center, Energy Outreach Colorado, 4-H Foundation (Endowment), , Weld County Fair, Solar Energy International, and Bright Futures. Pivot donated roughly $105,000 to Illinois Organizations in 2024 : Embarras River Basin Agency, HIRE360, and Illinois Central College .

: Embarras River Basin Agency, HIRE360, and . Pivot donated roughly $70,000 to Maryland Organizations in 2024: Garrett County Community Action Committee, Habitat for Humanity Garrett County, House of Hope, Fuel Fund of Maryland , Community Action Council of Howard County , Melwood Horticultural Training Center, Inc., Promise Landing Farm, and Power52.

"Pivot Energy is a dependable year-over-year supporter of the Bright Futures program! Through Pivot's generous donations, we have been able to assist many students achieve their goals of a college education or career training certification. Pivot Energy has also helped Bright Futures students receive real industry exposure in the energy sector and workforce development opportunities. We greatly value Pivot as an industry partner in making a stronger workforce for Weld County," said Jeff Carlson, Chief Executive Officer for Bright Futures.

"Pivot's support will help us advance workforce pathways into the solar industry, focusing on transitioning workers from fossil fuel trades and empowering underrepresented groups like minorities and women," said Jay Rowell, Executive Director of HIRE360.

"We are thrilled that Pivot Energy has made a generous contribution to support our pre-apprenticeship programs to provide energy assistance to our clients in need throughout Garrett County, Maryland. This assistance will not only provide immediate relief but also contribute to the overall well-being and stability of our community," said Chris Mullett, President and CEO of Garrett County Community Action Committee.

About Pivot Energy

Pivot Energy is a renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, finances, builds, owns, and manages solar and energy storage projects. Pivot leverages its renewable expertise to provide a range of unique offerings that accelerate the clean energy transition by helping companies and communities attain impactful decarbonization. Pivot is a US-based Certified B-Corporation that proudly follows a corporate strategy aimed at positively impacting society as measured by Environmental stewardship, Social leadership, and responsible Governance factors. Pivot Energy is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.

