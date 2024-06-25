Pivot Energy Releases 2023 ESG Report, Outlining Huge Strides It Made

Report highlights how it reduced emissions, impacted communities, and its future ESG goals

DENVER, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Energy (Pivot), one of the nation's leading solar energy providers, today released its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report , highlighting the company's unwavering commitment to sustainable practices, social equity, and robust governance. This comprehensive report showcases the significant strides the company made in 2023 and provides an in-depth look at its future ESG goals.

In 2023, Pivot re-certified as a B Corporation, achieved Silver-level recognition in the Solar Energy Industry Association's Diversity Equity Inclusion Justice certification program, and helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the solar projects it installed.

Additionally, it donated $400,000 to benefit the local communities where it operates, designed a multi-year ESG roadmap to take the company through 2026, to maintain its position as a leading purpose-driven company, and strengthened its diverse and inclusive culture by launching Employee Resource Groups that provide employees a vehicle to connect, grow, and drive new initiatives

Pivot uses an ESG framework to evaluate its internal and external operations, establish external relationships, lessen its environmental footprint, and build an inclusive culture that drives impact through purpose-driven solar development, volunteerism, and service.

"We are proud of our progress at Pivot in 2023, which would not be possible without the entire Pivot community, from our dedicated and highly engaged employees to our community partners and clients," said Tom Hunt, CEO of Pivot Energy. "ESG is ingrained in everything we do as a company, and an investment in Pivot's long-term health and success."

Pivot continued fulfilling its promise to be a leader in the battle against climate change making distributed generation part of the solution. The new solar projects it installed in 2023 will annually offset the equivalent of 4+ million pounds of coal not burned and nearly 5.3 million kilowatt hours (kWh) produced.

"All of these accomplishments connect back to our company's purpose that a successful business must also benefit the world and the communities in which we operate," added Hunt. "Pivot is dedicated to ensuring that its business activities have a positive impact on the planet."

About Pivot Energy

Pivot Energy is a renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, finances, builds, owns, and manages solar and energy storage projects. Pivot leverages its renewable expertise to provide a range of unique offerings that accelerate the clean energy transition by helping companies and communities attain impactful decarbonization. Pivot is a US-based Certified B-Corporation that proudly follows a corporate strategy aimed at providing a positive impact on society as measured by Environmental stewardship, Social leadership, and responsible Governance factors. Pivot Energy is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.

Contact:

Kate Laursen

2036105879

[email protected]

SOURCE Pivot Energy