Pivot Hotels & Resorts Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Chicago by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

ATLANTA, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored Pivot Hotels & Resorts as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Chicago. To determine the Best Workplaces in Chicago list, Great Place to Work® analyzed responses representing nearly 850,000 employees in the Chicago area at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers. Pivot Hotels & Resorts took the No. 9 spot on the list.

"We are honored that our Pivot division has been recognized by our team members and friends as a great place to work in Chicago," said President of Davidson Hotels & Resorts, Thom Geshay. "We are firm believers in providing the best tools and resources for our team to learn, make lifelong friends and colleagues, and thrive. As we continue to grow, we look forward to the opportunity to embrace new talent and perspectives that will continue to uplift our reputation as a leading company to work for in many years to come."

"The companies featured on the 2019 Best Workplaces in Chicago list offer dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These companies create cultures that invite all employees creating a competitive edge for their businesses and helping to realize the unique potential of each individual."

The Best Workplaces in Chicago list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

About Davidson Hotels & Resorts

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hotel management company providing management, development/renovation, acquisition, consulting and accounting expertise for the hospitality industry. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson, along with its lifestyle and luxury operating division, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to near-luxury segments including 45 hotels, over 13,000 rooms and over 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator of Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt, Davidson delivers hospitality and creates value for owners with every single hotel. More information can be found at www.davidsonhotels.com.

About Pivot Hotels & Resorts

Pivot Hotels & Resorts, the lifestyle and luxury division of Davidson Hotels & Resorts operates with a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, inspired marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot caters to today's experience-, adventure-minded traveler through inspiring design, thoughtful service and one-of-a-kind experiences at each of its hotels and resorts. The Pivot Hotels & Resorts portfolio encompasses a number of hotels and resorts across the U.S. with more in development. More information may be found at pivothotels.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Technology list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing nearly 850,000 employees in the Chicago area at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

Read our new book: "A Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People, Better for the World." Learn more on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

