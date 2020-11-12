Pivot Hotels & Resorts To Launch The Kimpton Harper Hotel In Fort Worth, Texas

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hospitality management company Davidson Hotels & Resorts has been tapped by Development Services Group (DSG, Inc.) to manage the Kimpton Harper Hotel, a new hotel slated for opening in spring 2021. Located in the heart of downtown Fort Worth, Texas, in close proximity to the Fort Worth Convention Center and Sundance Square, the 226-room Kimpton Harper is operated by Davidson's lifestyle and luxury division, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, and housed within the historic Farmers and Mechanics National Bank landmark building, soaring 24 stories into the skyline. Upon completion, the centrally located hotel will feature Refinery 714, a penthouse bar and lounge with sweeping views of the plains; Il Modo, a vibrant, bustling restaurant and bar serving Italian fare with a modern sensibility; 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space; a rooftop observation deck with a 360-degree view of Fort Worth; and Kimpton's signature amenities that include evening social hour, morning coffee service and complimentary PUBLIC bicycles.

"We are excited to launch this vibrant new hotel in collaboration with our esteemed partners at DSG, Inc.," said Thom Geshay, president, Davidson Hotels & Resorts. "Leveraging the Pivot team's ability to be agile and nimble to adapt to modern business needs, we understand that great service and profitability go hand-in-hand, and we look forward to developing unique and creative programming that will truly differentiate the Kimpton Harper."

"Building upon our foundational relationship, we were compelled to engage Pivot for this highly anticipated opening based on the team's extensive lifestyle pedigree through and through," said Gary Prosterman, president and CEO of DSG, Inc. "Pivot understands how to serve guests who desire a personalized social travel experience. We know that under the team's leadership and guidance, the Kimpton Harper will seamlessly encapsulate the dynamic, laid-back sophistication of Fort Worth in a meaningful way."

Fort Worth's history was shaped by cattle and oil, growing from a military garrison to a major trading post along the Chisholm trail to a booming oil town. Built in 1921, The Farmers and Mechanics National Bank building most recently served as the headquarters for XTO Energy. DSG acquired the iconic historic building in November 2018 with a plan to complete an adaptive reuse of the office building into the Kimpton Harper, which stands as a shining example of the evolving city of Fort Worth. Once standing as the tallest building in Fort Worth for several decades, its design is a hallmark example of the Commercial or Chicago style of architecture that was popular during this boom era, symbolizing commerce, optimism and prosperity. Updated seamlessly for the 21st century, the renovation blends modern elements with the existing architecture, infusing the urban icon with laid-back soul through luxury materials and subtle details.

For more information, please visit www.theharperfortworth.com.

