Pivot Launches Solution to Help End Vaping Epidemic

Carrot Inc. , the company behind Pivot, announced today that it has launched a version of Pivot to serve people who use non-combustible forms of tobacco in the form of e-cigarettes. This new Pivot offering features customized content, in-app lessons, personal coaching from tobacco cessation experts, and community support.

To date, the Pivot program has focused on helping engage and empower people to quit smoking cigarettes using evidence-based strategies, but with 8% of Americans 1 now using e-cigarettes to smoke, there is an urgent need for advanced technical solutions to help them quit as well.

"The alarm around the dangers of vaping has reignited awareness of how tobacco addiction challenges so many people in the US everyday," said Carrot President and CCO, Busy Burr. "Smoking cessation solutions historically consist of telephone coaching or in-person classes, and haven't adapted to the needs of American consumers. We changed all that with Pivot for people who smoke cigarettes, and now have moved quickly to develop a digital solution for vaping as well, so people can get the help they need when they need it, right at their fingertips."

Pivot's powerful combination of innovative technology, human-centered design, behavioral science, and specialized coaching has led to an unprecedented rate of 32% (or 1 in 3 people) successfully quitting cigarettes, as documented in Pivot's largest clinical trial to date. To begin, Pivot presents participants with personalized content to help them understand their patterns tied to smoking. These insights are then used to develop a quit plan tailored specifically to their unique situation and motivations and form of tobacco. Pivot also includes in-app lessons based on the type of tobacco products used, and real-world practice quits to help build towards one day quitting for good.

While the health consequences to those who smoke are well-known, there are also significant financial costs. Employers spend an average of $3,000 per person per year 2 in excess healthcare costs, totaling billions of dollars in annual revenues to the US tobacco industry.

Pivot's continued innovation moves us all closer to a tobacco-free world. By extending its solution to address vaping and other forms of tobacco use, Pivot broadens its reach and ability to empower even more people. When individuals are given the tools to gain control of their health, that, at scale, can change the world.

Today, Pivot is exclusively available through self-insured employers and health plans and their respective employees and members. In the future, Pivot will be available to consumers directly. To learn more, visit www.pivot.co .

About Pivot: Pivot is a transformative digital health program designed to help people quit smoking on their terms. Through innovative technology, human-centered design, and behavioral science, Pivot turns practice into progress, and quitting into an opportunity. Pivot is part of Carrot, a Silicon Valley based digital health company that delivers clinically proven, behavioral science-based solutions that empower people to take control of their personal health. To learn more, visit pivot.co

1. Gallup, Zack Hrynowski, "The Short Answer - What Percentage of Americans Vape?" October 11, 2019. Accessed Jan. 9, 2020. https://news.gallup.com/poll/267413/percentage-americans-vape.aspx

2. Based on the paper from Michael Berman, "estimating the cost of a smoking employee," June 3, 2013. Numbers have been adjusted for inflation with Medical cost increase at 3.3% annually from the Dept. of Labor Statistics. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/237018032_Estimating_the_cost_of_a_smoking_employee

