Pivot Pharma Launches Canadian Cannabis and Nutraceutical Manufacturing Facility

Health Canada licensing documentation in preparation; production to start in next 90 days

VANCOUVER, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Pivot") (CSE: PVOT/OTCQB: PVOTF/ FRA: NPAT) today announced the launch of its manufacturing facility in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Canada. Along with R&D and pilot-scale laboratories, this facility is comprised of 43 000 square feet of production and packaging space designed to optimize the manufacturing processes of Pivot branded value-added CBD and nutraceutical consumer products. The production activities are planned to start in the next three months, pending Health Canada license reception.

Pivot is nearing the completion of its state-of-the-art building and is preparing the submission of its site evidence package to Health Canada, the final step toward securing the Health Canada license. The infrastructure will be dedicated to the development of novel formulations and production of Pivot's CBD, phytocannabinoid and micronutrient product lines using Pivot's patented and proprietary drug delivery technologies.

"We're delighted to see our Canada-based Dollard-des-Ormeaux facility coming online, adding to our capacity to produce and deliver our world class value-added CBD and nutraceutical micronutrient formulations in the U.S., Europe and Canada," said Dr. Toni Rinow, CEO of Pivot. "This facility will enable us to launch our product pipeline in the Canadian market and thus further consolidating Pivot's strategic positioning with ramping sales of specialty CBD products and micronutrient formulations in Germany and planed product launches in the U.S. marketplace in Q1 2020."

About Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a science-based innovative medical wellness company aspiring to offer high quality preventive and self-care solutions to its customers. Pivot has developed pharmaceutical grade products including CBD, phytocannabinoid and micronutrient derived formulations utilizing proprietary drug delivery technologies that are unique, patent protected and with clear superior benefits to the user such as high absorption, low bioburden and ease of use. Pivot is uniquely positioned to execute on its brand leader strategy in its main markets in Germany, US and Canada.

