Pivot Point Consulting Names Elizabeth Kerch to Lead Electronic Health Records Practice

PANAMA CITY, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, a Best in KLAS healthcare IT consulting leader, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Kerch as practice leader for electronic health records (EHR). Based in Madison, WI, Kerch will drive innovation and operational excellence across the firm's EHR practice as Pivot Point Consulting continues to grow and serve clients nationwide.

Kerch brings more than 20 years of healthcare technology experience, spanning roles at Epic, leading health systems, and healthcare consulting organizations. Most recently, she served as chief operating officer at BetterHealth, where she led Epic EHR and revenue cycle management teams of nearly 140 people, overseeing ongoing support, new implementations, and optimization of the Epic system as well as outsourced revenue cycle management services. Prior to that, she spent a decade at Nordic Consulting, a health and technology consulting firm, rising to vice president of client partnerships.

"Elizabeth has worked at every point in the EHR ecosystem, including at Epic, inside health systems, and as a consulting leader, which gives her a rare, end-to-end perspective on the challenges and opportunities our clients face every day," said Pivot Point Consulting Senior Partner of Professional & Strategic Services Michelle Lichte. "She has a proven ability to advise health system leaders and uncover innovative ways to better support their goals, and her bold, forward-thinking approach to leadership makes her an ideal fit as we enter our next phase of growth."

"Pivot Point Consulting has built remarkable momentum and a reputation for delivering results across the healthcare landscape," said Kerch. "Having seen the EHR journey from every angle, I know how much is at stake for the organizations we serve. We are at an exciting juncture where the widespread adoption of EHRs, combined with the rise of AI, creates new opportunities to unlock untapped value and fundamentally advance healthcare, and I'm thrilled to join PivotPoint to help our clients lead that transformation."

Click here to download the headshot of Elizabeth Kerch.

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point Consulting ignites possibility with healthcare organizations and partners to navigate pivot points. We bring Best in KLAS managed services, strategic advisory and talent solutions so providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations can move faster, make decisions with confidence and lead what's next. The firm is currently ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services and has been repeatedly recognized as a top performer by KLAS in multiple categories, including Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services (2023-2026), #2 Best in KLAS: Technical Services (2026), Best in KLAS: Technical Services (2024), and #1 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm (2020). For more information, visit www.pivotpointconsulting.com.

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Jillian Wood

Pivot Point Consulting

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SOURCE Pivot Point Consulting