Pivot Point Consulting Announces New Leadership Structure to Scale Next Phase of Growth

PANAMA CITY, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Point Consulting today announced a new executive leadership structure that aligns the company's Growth, Delivery and Managed Services organizations to support the firm's long-term growth strategy and continued commitment to exceptional client outcomes.

"Pivot Point enters this next phase from a position of real strength—an exceptional reputation, extraordinary people, and deep client relationships," said Terri LeFort, chief executive officer. "By aligning leadership around the capabilities our clients rely on most, we're aligning with the market. Michelle Lichte, Marc Hirshfield, and Max Hanner each bring proven leadership and deep expertise, and I'm excited to partner with them as we continue building on the strong foundation already in place."

Michelle Lichte Named Chief Growth Officer

As chief growth officer, Lichte will lead Pivot Point's Growth organization, bringing together sales, marketing, and client partnerships under a unified strategy designed to strengthen client relationships, deepen market engagement, and accelerate sustainable growth.

Over her 30-plus-year career, Lichte has helped healthcare organizations navigate transformation while building trusted client relationships and driving strategic growth across the healthcare ecosystem.

"Understanding our clients – their priorities, their challenges, and where they want to go next – is our north star," said Lichte. "Bringing our growth organization together creates an opportunity to deepen our relationships, serving clients with the full breadth of our expertise to deliver an even more seamless experience."

Marc Hirshfield Named Chief Delivery Officer

As chief delivery officer, Hirshfield will lead Pivot Point's Delivery organization, overseeing consulting practices, recruiting, and consultant relations to ensure a consistent, high-quality client experience across every engagement.

With more than 30 years of healthcare IT leadership experience, Hirshfield has helped shape Pivot Point's reputation for delivery excellence by investing in talent, strengthening collaboration, and maintaining an unwavering focus on client outcomes.

"Exceptional client outcomes begin with exceptional people," said Hirshfield. "This structure creates even greater alignment across our consulting organization, enabling us to continue delivering the expertise, partnership, and execution our clients expect from Pivot Point."

Max Hanner Named President, Managed Services

As president, Managed Services, Hanner will lead Pivot Point's #1 Best in KLAS Managed IT Services organization, overseeing its continued growth while advancing operational excellence, service delivery, and innovation.

Under Hanner's leadership, the Managed Services organization will continue building on its industry-leading reputation while expanding the capabilities and client experience that have made Pivot Point the nation's top-ranked managed IT services provider.

"Healthcare organizations need partners who can provide stability while helping them adapt to constant change," said Hanner. "We'll continue investing in the people, processes, and capabilities that allow our clients to operate with confidence while delivering the exceptional service they're counting on."

These appointments establish an executive leadership structure aligned around the capabilities that matter most to healthcare organizations today.

Together, Lichte, Hirshfield, and Hanner will help guide Pivot Point's continued evolution while reinforcing the firm's commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and lasting client partnerships.

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point ignites possibility with healthcare organizations and partners to navigate pivotal moments. The company provides Best in KLAS managed services, strategic advisory, and talent solutions that help providers, payers, life sciences organizations, and healthcare technology companies move faster, make decisions with confidence, and lead what's next.

Pivot Point is currently ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services and has been repeatedly recognized as a top performer by KLAS across multiple categories, including Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services (2023–2026), #2 Best in KLAS: Technical Services (2026), Best in KLAS: Technical Services (2024), and #1 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm (2020).

For more information, visit pivotpointconsulting.com.

Media Contact

Jillian Wood

Pivot Point Consulting

[email protected]

SOURCE Pivot Point Consulting