Pivot Point Consulting Appoints Terri LeFort as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Chapter of Growth and Innovation

PANAMA CITY, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, a leading healthcare technology and services platform and the #1 Best in KLAS Managed IT Services firm, today announced the appointment of Terri LeFort as chief executive officer, effective July 8, 2026.

LeFort brings more than 30 years of healthcare leadership experience and a proven track record of scaling high-growth organizations, developing exceptional teams, and creating sustainable value for clients, employees, and investors.

Terri LeFort, Chief Executive Officer of Pivot Point Consulting

As CEO, she will lead the company through its next phase of growth, further expanding capabilities and impact across the healthcare ecosystem while building upon the strong foundation established by the firm's leadership team.

As part of its growth strategy, Pivot Point is focused on expanding its managed services offerings, enhancing advisory and transformation capabilities, and diversifying the firm's portfolio. Under LeFort's leadership, the company will continue investing in innovation, talent, and strategic growth initiatives to deepen client relationships, expand market presence, and deliver greater value across the healthcare industry.

LeFort's appointment follows a period of significant growth and transformation for Pivot Point. Under the leadership of Managing Partners Rachel Marano, Dave Dyell, and Marc Hirshfield, the company has expanded service offerings, strengthened its market position, and built one of healthcare's most respected technology and services organizations.

"Terri is the ideal, visionary leader for this pivotal moment in the company's evolution," said Glenn Cole, Pivot Point's Board chair. "Rachel, Dave, and Marc have built an exceptional organization, defined by client success, operational excellence, and a strong culture. Terri will add a rare combination of deep technological and clinical healthcare expertise, along with a track record of extraordinary operational leadership in driving profitable growth across complex global markets. We are excited to welcome her as CEO and are confident in her ability to successfully scale Pivot Point through a new phase of growth and diversification."

LeFort most recently served as president of Nordic International, where she was responsible for the strategic direction, growth, and service delivery over all of the organization's international businesses, and additionally, played key roles across the broader enterprise, overseeing a variety of U.S.-focused corporate functions, customer operations and transformational initiatives.

Prior to Nordic, LeFort spent more than 20 years with Healthtech Consultants, including four years as its president, guiding the organization's growth and expansion into one of Canada's leading healthcare technology consulting firms. She holds a Bachelor of Nursing degree and an MBA in Leadership and Innovation.

LeFort has been widely recognized for her contributions to the healthcare technology industry and was named to Becker's Healthcare's 2026 Women in Health IT to Know list, which recognizes influential leaders advancing innovation, transformation, and excellence across healthcare technology.

"I am honored to join Pivot Point at such an exciting time in its journey," said LeFort. "What attracted me to the organization is its reputation for excellence and deep commitment to client outcomes, as well as the extraordinary culture built by Rachel, Dave, Marc, and their leadership team. Healthcare organizations are navigating unprecedented change, and Pivot Point is uniquely positioned to help clients move forward with confidence. I look forward to working alongside our talented team to build on this strong foundation, expand our impact, and create even greater value for our clients, partners, and employees."

The leadership transition reflects both continuity and a shared vision for future growth. "This transition is about building on the momentum we've created and positioning the organization for the opportunities ahead," said Marano. "Over the years, we've cultivated an exceptional culture, assembled an incredible team, and earned the trust of clients across the healthcare industry. We are confident Terri's leadership will help us scale while staying true to our values and client-first mindset."

To provide continuity while positioning the company for its next phase of growth, Pivot Point's managing partners will continue to play critical leadership and governance roles. Marano will serve as vice chair of the Board, while Dyell and Hirshfield will continue to serve on the Board. Hirshfield will also assume the role of chief delivery officer, overseeing all client-facing delivery to ensure continued excellence in successful outcomes.

"Our commitment to client success and innovation has enabled Pivot Point to become the #1 Best in KLAS Managed IT Services firm," said Dyell. "With Terri's leadership, a strong executive team, and tremendous market opportunity ahead, we are well-positioned to continue creating meaningful value for those we serve."

"Exceptional delivery has always been at the heart of our success," said Hirshfield. "As chief delivery officer, I look forward to further aligning our client-facing teams, strengthening collaboration across the organization, and ensuring we continue delivering the outstanding service and outcomes our clients expect from us."

Together, this leadership structure positions Pivot Point to accelerate growth, expand its market leadership, and help healthcare organizations navigate their most critical transformation initiatives.

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point ignites possibility with healthcare organizations and partners to navigate pivotal moments. The company provides Best in KLAS managed services, strategic advisory, and talent solutions that help providers, payers, life sciences organizations, and healthcare technology companies move faster, make decisions with confidence, and lead what's next.

Pivot Point is currently ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services and has been repeatedly recognized as a top performer by KLAS across multiple categories, including Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services (2023–2026), #2 Best in KLAS: Technical Services (2026), Best in KLAS: Technical Services (2024), and #1 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm (2020).

For more information, visit pivotpointconsulting.com.

Media Contact

Jillian Wood

Pivot Point Consulting

[email protected]

SOURCE Pivot Point Consulting