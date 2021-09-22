Pivot Point Consulting Ranked No. 6 Healthcare Supplier in Modern Healthcare's 2021 Best Places to Work

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company and #1 Best in KLAS Overall IT Services Firm (2020), has been ranked No. 6 among healthcare suppliers in Modern Healthcare's 2021 Best Places to Work award program, marking the sixth year the firm has been included on the list.

"Achieving the No. 6 ranking on this list is a testament to our commitment to our employees' health and happiness, especially during challenging times," said Rachel Marano, Pivot Point Consulting Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "Our top priority is investing in our employees' well-being and satisfaction. It's why our retention rate is an industry leading 97%. We are so proud to not only have the quality of our consultants' work recognized in the industry, but have our culture validated as best in the industry by our people too. This honor speaks to our guiding principles of relationships, reliability, results."

Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. While this program has evolved over the years, its mission remains the same: recognizing workplaces that empower employees to provide patients and customers the best possible care, products and services.

As the healthcare industry sits squarely on the frontlines of this pandemic, the mission of the Best Places to Work program has only become more important. Healthcare leaders have proven that creating nurturing, supportive workplaces for their most valuable asset, their employees, is vital.

"The healthcare workforce has undergone a true test in the past year and a half. So how best to keep harmony in a workplace that is inherently stressful? This year's winners have an easy tip to incorporate: show respect. In high-performing and successful teams, regard for employees' well-being, acknowledgment of their contributions, and deference to their experience and dedication all helped maintain professionalism and productivity," said Aurora Aguilar, Editor of Modern Healthcare. "We congratulate all of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for emphasizing that compassion and respect are essential to an engaged and productive workforce."

Pivot Point Consulting was honored at the 2021 Best Places to Work Gala on Thursday, September 16. The complete list of this year's winner rankings is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplacestowork.

Modern Healthcare published a special supplement featuring the ranked list of all winners along with the September 20 issue of MH magazine.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point Consulting enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and resources through our EHR, ERP, Strategy, Virtual Care, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Service Desk and Revenue Cycle Management services. Our experts deliver consulting, executive retained search, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations.

Pivot Point Consulting has earned multiple industry and workplace quality awards, including Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm (2020), Top Three Best in KLAS for HIT Implementation and Support (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), Highest Rated Vendor in KLAS Implementation Services in the Select Category (2017), #1 in KLAS for Epic Consulting in the Select Category (2016), #9 in Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work (2016).

Practices: Epic®, Community Connect®, Cerner®, Siemens®, Allscripts®, MEDITECH®, McKesson®, Centricity®, eClinicalWorks®, NextGen® CPSI®, MEDHOST®, athenahealth®, Greenway®, Workday®, Lawson/Infor®, Peoplesoft®, SAP®, Kronos® and Facets®.

