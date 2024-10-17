Pivot Point Consulting Taps Former IBM Sales Leader, Scott Sims, to Lead Business Development & Recruiting

Addition to the leadership team supports Pivot Point Consulting's commitment to

high-value client solutions that drive immediate ROI

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Holdings company and #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services firm, announced today that Scott Sims has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Business Development and Recruiting. Sims brings 20-plus years of executive leadership and relationships to Pivot Point's outcomes-driven services and solutions portfolio.

In this role, Sims is responsible for leading the sales strategy, broadening client relationships across healthcare and life sciences and driving high-value outcomes.

With over two decades of experience in sales leadership at IBM and Kyndryl Holdings, Sims deeply understands healthcare and evolving challenges facing the industry. Most recently, as Director of Sales at Kyndryl, he led a team of Client Solution Executives in creating value through cutting-edge technology services and solutions—including hybrid cloud and GenAI. Prior to Kyndryl, Sims held senior roles at IBM where he successfully led enterprise sales teams in implementing transformative IT solutions, as well as managing partnerships with leading technology providers like Microsoft and RedHat.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott to our leadership team," said Rachel Marano, President and Founder. "His proven track record in healthcare and life sciences makes him the perfect fit to ensure that our clients receive game-changing, outcomes-driven solutions from a partner they trust."

Sims expressed excitement about joining Pivot Point to make healthcare healthier at such a pivotal time, stating, "I'm delighted to join such a talented team to guide our growth journey and help clients realize the benefits of new solutions, technologies and services aligned to their strategic priorities."

Click here to download the headshot of Scott Sims.

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point Consulting is a KLAS-ranked consulting leader dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations to maximize the value derived from their investments. Backed by Vaco Holdings, a leading global professional services organization, Pivot Point's comprehensive suite of services spans managed services, analytics and AI, EHR, ERP, advisory, virtual care and cybersecurity. With a team of award-winning industry experts, Pivot Point delivers top-tier consulting, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations.

Pivot Point Consulting has consistently earned accolades from KLAS over the past nine years. In addition to 2024's ranking as #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services and #1 Best in KLAS: Technical Services, Pivot Point has previously ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services in 2023 and #2 Best in KLAS: Partial IT Outsourcing (renamed Managed IT Services in 2023) and Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm in 2022. In 2020, Pivot Point was honored as the #1 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm.

To learn more, go to pivotpointconsulting.com.

Media: Mardi Larson, Amendola Communications for Pivot Point Consulting, [email protected]

SOURCE Pivot Point Consulting