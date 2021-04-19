Pivot Tech and Code Fellows Create Access to Careers in Tech

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based Code Fellows and Nashville's Pivot Tech School are partnering to help underrepresented minorities obtain skills in software development, ops and cybersecurity.

Individuals from all skill levels and backgrounds will receive industry-relevant vocational training with the objective to gain meaningful and financially rewarding employment, strengthening the local economy in Nashville.

Nashville Pivot Tech School

PivotTech is located in the heart of Nashville with a vision to inspire Black Americans to discover new skills and career pathways. Co-Founders Joshua Mundy and Quawn Clark launched PivotTech in 2020 in order to provide a gateway to generate generational wealth for individuals who have been historically marginalized. Mundy and Clark intend to show Black Americans that there is a future in tech, one that can be both promising and prosperous for all.

Code Fellows is the Pacific Northwest's premier technical skills training academy, delivering high-quality live instruction both online and in-person to people from all backgrounds. Learners are guided toward vocational change and life transformation through software development, technical operations, cybersecurity and career training. People from all backgrounds are guided to change their lives through fast-paced, career-focused education.

"Joshua Mundy and Quawn Clark are the real deal. More than just building another tech school, they are passionate believers in the power of technical skill-based learning to empower systemic change for Black Americans to find financially rewarding and sustainable careers. We are both honored and excited to be supporting the work they are doing to bring about lasting change." — Mitchell Robertson, VP of Business Code Fellows

Pivot Tech forges relationships with employers, partners, and community leaders throughout Nashville in order to create avenues and awareness for individuals to gain the skills and employment opportunities to bring about financial wealth and independence.

Code Fellows has been crafting technical curriculum since 2013. They build, refine, and adapt curriculum to ensure they are keeping up with the demands of the industry and preparing graduates for the rigorous expectations of a career in tech. Code Fellows tailors curriculum to fit learning styles, meet employer expectations and meet industry standards to the extent that they now have thousands of graduates working in new careers in over 800 companies around the world. Through Powered by Code Fellows, partner schools are provided with the same industry-leading curriculum, operational support, and instructional training to ensure their graduates are just as able to meet the demands of employers in the market.

CONTACT

Mitchell Robertson

206-681-9318

[email protected]

SOURCE Code Fellows

Related Links

https://www.codefellows.org/

