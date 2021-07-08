Pivot Technology School Secures $10 Million in Incentive-Aligned Tuition Financing Capital to Grow Income Share Agreement Program

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Technology School (Pivot Tech) today announced the close of $10 million in growth financing to drive the expansion of their tuition financing programs. The Tennessee-based company empowers minority students with in-demand technical skills, an industry historically lacking strong racial diversity. Pivot Tech plans to increase access to their program through the use of Income Share Agreements, which will be available to students as a result of this capital. These incentive-aligned financing products demonstrate Pivot Tech's innovative ethos and dedication to delivering exceptional student outcomes.

Pivot Technology School has partnered with Leif, the Tuition Finance Management Platform. Leif works with industry leading education and training providers who deliver exceptional outcomes to students across a variety of fields and arranged the financing for Pivot Tech. Leif's outcomes-aligned tuition financing solutions include Income Share Agreements which help education providers maximize their program's growth and impact potential.

Quawn Clark, co-founder of Pivot Tech, commented: "Our mission is to create and grow incentive-aligned avenues that empower a highly diverse demographic to break into the technology industry. We chose to partner with Leif because they are the market's only full-service ISA Program Manager. Leif's expertise made designing, launching, and financing our ISA program a smooth experience for Pivot Tech and our students."

"By removing the friction of upfront payments by students, outcomes-aligned financing increased access to a broader subset of the population," remarked Jeffrey Groeber, Founder and CEO of Leif. "We are thrilled to work with Pivot Technology School given their clear commitment to the shared mission of increasing diversity in tech."

About Pivot Technology School:

Founded in 2020, Pivot Technology School is a leader in the technology education space, specializing in providing industry leading tech skills with a unique and innovative approach. Based in Nashville, TN, Pivot's mission is to create avenues that empower a highly diverse demographic by providing industry leading training in high demand technology skills. Pivot offers Cyber Security, Data Analytics, Web Development and training in 20-week, virtual, boot camp style cohorts.

About Leif:

Leif is a technology company dedicated to increasing access to quality and affordable education. The company has developed an end-to-end platform that enables the design, origination, and program management of Income Share Agreement and other outcomes-based tuition finance programs. As the infrastructure layer that powers tuition finance solutions for the postsecondary education ecosystem, Leif partners with schools to provide students with an outcomes-aligned form of education finance. Leif enjoys the benefit as the market leader based on the following core metrics:

20,000+ originations

200+ partner schools

$300+ million in arranged financing

LinkedIn

AngelList

SOURCE Leif

Related Links

http://leif.org

