Pivot Technology Solutions and LumenVox Enter New Partnership - Pivot Technology Services Becomes LumenVox Skills Certified

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LumenVox and Pivot announced today that Pivot Technology Services (Pivot) has officially become a LumenVox Skills Certified Partner. LumenVox Partner Skills Certification demonstrates Pivot's capability to deliver high-quality speech solutions based on the LumenVox speech automation suite. Pivot, a trusted provider and integrator of the world's leading technology solutions and services, utilizes the complimentary LumenVox Automated Speech Recognizer and Text-to-Speech solutions to improve the customer experience and employee productivity within contact center agent portal environments.

"LumenVox is excited to see the facilitation of a large joint opportunity that the evolution of our partnership with Pivot has already brought," stated Ed Miller, LumenVox CEO, "and we look forward to supporting their development of innovative and dynamic speech-enabled solutions."

"Becoming LumenVox Skills Certified broadens the benefits for our customers by combining Contact Center solutions design and implementation expertise with the best technologies available. The earned partnership strengthens our strategic position in an underserved niche of the market between traditional VARs on one end and large IT service providers on the other," stated Jeff Brinckman, Pivot Director of Customer Experience Solutions.

Contact center technologies are ever evolving. LumenVox Automated Speech Recognizer and Text-to-Speech solutions add functionality and improve capabilities. With Pivot's expertise and LumenVox' world class technology, businesses and their customers can now experience efficient and customized communication.

About Pivot:

Pivot Technology Services has created a portfolio of operating companies and partners, differentiated in their respective markets by superior competencies and an unmatched commitment to total customer satisfaction. Through its portfolio companies, Pivot has built an organization with deep knowledge of the industry, an extensive partner network, and the implementation capacity required to take on large and complex projects. Additionally, through Pivot Technology Services, the Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of services on a global scale.

The Customer Experience Solutions Practice provides insight and technology leadership that enables organizations to adapt to changing market conditions in the client care space. Recognizing that 85% of customer interactions flow through the contact center architectures, Pivot helps organizations transform their contact center platforms into a strategic corporate asset that creates competitive advantages.

About LumenVox:

LumenVox transforms customer communication. Our flexible and cost-effective technology enables you to create effortless, secure self-service and customer-agent interactions. We provide a complete suite of speech and multifactor authentication technology to make customer relations faster, stronger and safer than ever before. Our expertise is extensive—we support a multitude of applications for voice and facial biometrics, inclusive of passive and active authentication for fraud detection. And we do it all by putting you and your customers first.

