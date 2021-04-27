Pivot3 Simplifies and Unifies Management of Physical Security Infrastructure with New Surety Software

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot3 , the leader in intelligent software solutions for simplified security and surveillance infrastructure, announced Surety, a new intelligent software framework to simplify the management and monitoring of physical security environments. Pivot3 Surety brings innovation to the physical security space by providing customers with extensive intelligence and management of their servers and applications, regardless of vendor, including video recording, analytics, access control and others. This ensures optimum resource utilization, performance, availability, health and configuration of critical security applications, and simplifies management of video infrastructure.

Surety unifies Pivot3's portfolio of hyperconverged intelligent infrastructure solutions and its new Essentials by Pivot3 line of video recording servers and workstations, as well as non-Pivot3 physical security servers and appliances across both distributed and centralized locations. The new software surfaces critical information in a simple management application, serving as mission control for the entire physical security infrastructure. Surety simplifies management of video infrastructure which saves users both time and money and improves uptime and availability of physical security applications by reducing time to diagnose and resolve issues.

"Software has been improving the ease of use and capabilities of products and systems everywhere except the infrastructure for the physical security industry," said Ben Bolles, vice president of product for Pivot3. "Pivot3 Surety fills the void by delivering innovative solutions with software-based intelligence that are purpose-built to unify and simplify management of physical security environments across a broad range of sizes and complexity."

Pivot3 Surety rounds out Pivot3's robust portfolio of solutions purpose-built for video. The new Essentials line by Pivot3 along with Pivot3's existing Surveillance Series hyperconverged infrastructure offerings serves the needs of system integrators, resellers, architects and engineers, and end-user customers with solutions optimized for entry-level all the way up to enterprise, mission-critical requirements.

Surety will be available in June 2021. Essentials by Pivot3 is available immediately.

About Pivot3

Pivot3 brings software innovation to the physical security industry to simplify deploying and managing video infrastructure of any size or complexity. Whether customers are starting from scratch or have existing servers, Pivot3 provides unified, purpose-built infrastructure with software-based intelligence that lowers risk and overall TCO. With thousands of mission-critical deployments, Pivot3's industry expertise and purpose-built technology deliver a proven path to simplified security. Learn more at pivot3.com.

