Pivot3 Streamlines Enterprise-Class Intelligent Physical Security Infrastructure with Solutions Simplified Program

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot3, the leader in intelligent software solutions for simplified security and surveillance infrastructure, announced Solutions Simplified, a new program for systems integrators and value-added resellers (VARs) to accelerate the design, configuration, quoting and deployment of physical security and industry solutions on Pivot3's intelligent infrastructure. Pivot3 Solutions Simplified leverages Pivot3's deep customer experience and expertise in determining the ideal design for enterprise customers, resulting in a more efficient, effective and profitable engagement for systems integrators and VARs, and faster time to value and satisfaction for customers.

The Solutions Simplified program provides validated, pre-engineered Surveillance Series hyperconverged infrastructure systems sized to address the specific customer needs for camera counts, throughput, storage capacity and compute resources. The program also provides an automated design tool that selects the most appropriate pre-engineered systems for the project requirements, reference architectures and best practices guides for alliance partner technologies and sample industry-specific designs. The Pivot3 pre-engineered solutions also specify the necessary network switches, cabling, management servers and operating system software to further simply design, quoting and sourcing for systems integrators and VARs.

The new online design tool guides systems integrators and VARs through a set of design steps that determine the optimum configurations and produce information for proposal development. Solutions Simplified also provides sample designs built for specific industry use cases, distilling Pivot3's extensive experience in specific security markets, that systems integrators and VARs can use to produce customer-specific solutions. Systems integrators, VARs and independent software vendors can also collaborate with Pivot3 to create and promote industry-specific deployments.

"Today's enterprise physical security environments require more intelligent infrastructure to support the sophisticated applications developed by our technology partners," said Ben Bolles, vice president of product for Pivot3. "This puts more demands on our systems integrators and resellers in terms of the time and expertise required to design the best solution. The Pivot3 Solutions Simplified program helps our partners shorten the process of designing and deploying the right system for their clients."

The new Solutions Simplified Program is available now to Pivot3 channel partners authorized for Pivot3's Surveillance Series hyperconverged infrastructure offerings. To sign up as authorized partner or to learn more, visit pivot3.com.

About Pivot3

Pivot3 brings software innovation to the physical security industry to simplify deploying and managing video infrastructure of any size or complexity. Whether customers are starting from scratch or have existing servers, Pivot3 provides unified, purpose-built infrastructure with software-based intelligence that lowers risk and overall TCO. With thousands of mission-critical deployments, Pivot3's industry expertise and purpose-built technology deliver a proven path to simplified security. Learn more at pivot3.com.

