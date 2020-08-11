Pivot3 Validation Enables Bosch Customers to Utilize Infrastructure Purpose-Built for Video

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot3, the leading provider of intelligent infrastructure solutions for mission critical video, today announced it is the first hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) platform to be certified with BVMS – the video management system from Bosch. This certification enables organizations using BVMS to realize additional improvements in economics, simplicity and agility in their physical security environments that only Pivot3's video-optimized infrastructure can offer. Pivot3's HCI surveillance solution is the industry's only hyperconverged infrastructure designed specifically for the unique demands of video workloads and complements the embedded resilience, scalability and reduced total cost of ownership benefits BVMS delivers.

Pivot3's hyperconverged infrastructure unifies storage, compute and virtualization resources into a highly resilient, easy-to-deploy and scale solution that reduces cost, complexity and organizational risk. Pivot3 is purpose-built for mission-critical video surveillance and security operations with the ability to consolidate video management, video storage, video analytics, access control and other security workloads onto a common infrastructure. Pivot3's infrastructure also uses intelligent automation to deliver proactive system health, configuration optimization and automatic information sharing with Pivot3's Support Cloud to ensure systems are running at peak performance and availability.

"Bosch's focus on resilience, reduced cost of ownership, and scalability address the business needs that enterprises such as airports, commercial buildings, manufacturing plants, and large entertainment complexes have," said Mike Koponen, sr. director business development, Pivot3. "We are pleased to partner with the Bosch team on this validation; this certification validates the use of Pivot3 HCI with BVMS for customers wishing to deploy our intelligent solutions together."

About Pivot3

Pivot3 is the leading provider of intelligent hyperconverged infrastructure solutions for video surveillance, video analytics, VDI, and mixed workloads. Pivot3's solutions provide security, resilience, and management simplicity at scale for customers' mission-critical environments. With thousands of customers in 64 countries, and deployments in education, hospitality, transportation, government, defense, healthcare, gaming, financial services, and retail, Pivot3 allows IT to manage complexity at scale through intelligence and automation. Visit pivot3.com to learn more.

About Bosch Building Technologies

The Bosch division Building Technologies is a leading global supplier of security, safety, and communications products and systems. In selected countries Bosch offers solutions and services for building security, energy efficiency and building automation. About 9,000 associates generated sales of roughly 2.0 billion euros in 2019. Protecting lives, buildings and assets is the major aim. The product portfolio includes video security, intrusion detection, fire detection and voice evacuation systems as well as access control and management systems. Professional audio and conference systems for communication of voice, sound and music complete the range. Building Technologies develops and manufactures in its own plants in Europe, Americas and Asia.

Additional information is available online at www.boschbuildingtechnologies.com.

