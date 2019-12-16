Pivotal DREAMM-2 study demonstrated a clinically meaningful overall response rate with belantamab mafodotin (GSK2857916) for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma

Overall response rate ( ORR ) of 31% with 2.5 mg/kg regimen and no new safety signals in heavily pre-treated patient population who were refractory to an immunomodulatory drug and a proteasome inhibitor, and were refractory or intolerant to an anti-CD38 antibody

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today announced treatment with the investigational single-agent belantamab mafodotin resulted in a clinically meaningful 31% overall response rate (ORR) with the 2.5 mg/kg regimen in patients with heavily pre-treated multiple myeloma. Patients in the trial received a median of seven prior lines of treatment, were refractory to an immunomodulatory drug and a proteasome inhibitor and were refractory and/or intolerant to an anti-CD38 antibody. The median duration of response has not been reached at six months of follow-up.

Full results from the DREAMM-2 (DRiving Excellence in Approaches to Multiple Myeloma) study of belantamab mafodotin were published today in The Lancet Oncology. GSK also confirmed submission of a Biologics License Application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of belantamab mafodotin for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma whose prior therapy included an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody. Belantamab mafodotin is not currently approved for use anywhere in the world.

Dr Hal Barron, Chief Scientific Officer and President R&D, GSK said: "Patients with multiple myeloma whose disease has progressed despite currently available therapy have limited options and poor outcomes. Data from the DREAMM-2 study show that, if approved, belantamab mafodotin could offer an important new treatment option for these patients."

DREAMM-2 is an open label study of belantamab mafodotin, a humanised, immunoconjugate against B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA).i Patients in the trial had actively progressing multiple myeloma that had worsened despite current standard of care and were randomised to two arms to receive either 2.5 mg/kg or 3.4 mg/kg belantamab mafodotin every three weeks. Overall, patients in DREAMM-2 had more advanced disease, poorer prognosis and performance status and also had a greater number of prior lines of therapy in comparison with patients in DREAMM-1, the first time in human study of belantamab mafodotin.

Dr Sagar Lonial, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Chair of Emory Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology and Principal Investigator for DREAMM-2, said: "Each day in my practice, I see patients who would benefit from additional therapeutic options because their disease has advanced and is no longer responding to available treatments. In recent years, BCMA has become one of the most promising targets in multiple myeloma research. The data published today from DREAMM-2 not only reinforce the significance of BCMA as a potentially viable target, but also underscore the potential of belantamab mafodotin, if approved, as a practical treatment option in this patient population."

The results demonstrated in DREAMM-2 were consistent with those observed in a similar subset of patients in the DREAMM-1 study. Based on these data, GSK is moving forward with a US FDA submission seeking approval of the 2.5 mg/kg dose. If approved, belantamab mafodotin will be the first anti-BCMA agent available in the US.

Thirty of the 97 patients (31%) in the 2.5 mg/kg cohort achieved an overall response. Of these responders, 18 patients achieved a very good partial response or better, including three patients with stringent complete or complete responses. In addition, overall survival in patients achieving a response was not reached in the six month follow-up period.

The safety and tolerability profile was consistent with previously reported data on belantamab mafodotin. The three most commonly reported Grade 3 or 4 adverse events in the 2.5 mg/kg arm were keratopathy (27%), thrombocytopenia (20%) and anaemia (20%). Keratopathy is characterized as changes in the corneal epithelium as seen on eye examination which can manifest with or without symptoms. Corneal events leading to treatment discontinuation affected 1% of patients in the 2.5 mg/kg cohort.

Additional studies are testing the effect of belantamab mafodotin as third-line monotherapy in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and in combination with standard and novel treatments in the first and second line setting as part of the broader DREAMM clinical development programme.

In 2017, GSK2857916 was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US FDA and PRIME designation from the European Medicines Agency.

In the US, an expanded access program for belantamab mafodotin is available to eligible patients with multiple myeloma. For patients to be considered for enrollment in the programme, they must be assessed according to specific inclusion and exclusion criteria by their treating physician. Additional information about the expanded access protocol can be found on ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT03763370).

About multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma is the second most common blood cancer and is generally considered treatable, but not curable.ii Research into new therapies is needed as multiple myeloma commonly becomes refractory to available treatments.iii

About B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)

The normal function of BCMA is to promote plasma cell survival by transduction of signals from two known ligands, BAFF (B-cell activating factor) and APRIL (a proliferation-inducing ligand). This pathway has been shown to be important for myeloma cell growth and survival. BCMA expression is limited to B cells at later stages of development. BCMA is expressed at varying levels in myeloma patients and BCMA membrane expression is universally detected in myeloma cell lines.iv

About the DREAMM clinical trial programme for belantamab mafodotin (GSK2857916)

Belantamab mafodotin is an investigational immunoconjugate comprising a humanised anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) monoclonal antibody conjugated to the cytotoxic agent auristatin F via non-cleavable linker. The drug linker technology is licensed from Seattle Genetics; monoclonal antibody is produced using POTELLIGENT Technology licensed from BioWa.

Trial Name GSK ID/NCT ID Status Design DREAMM-1 117159/

NCT02064387 Completed A Phase I Open-label Study to Investigate the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, Immunogenicity and Clinical Activity of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) in Subjects with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma and Other Advanced Hematologic Malignancies Expressing BCMA DREAMM-2 205678/

NCT03525678 Active, not recruiting A Phase II Study to Investigate the Efficacy and Safety of Two Doses of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) in Subjects with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Who are Refractory to a Proteasome Inhibitor and an Immunomodulatory Agent and Have Failed Prior Treatment with an Anti-CD38 Antibody DREAMM-3 207495 Planned A Phase III Open-Label, Randomized Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) Compared to Pomalidomide plus low-dose Dexamethasone (Pom/Dex) in Participants with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma DREAMM-4 205207/

NCT03848845 Recruiting A Phase I/II Single Arm Open-Label Study to Explore Safety and Clinical Activity of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) Administered in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Subjects with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma DREAMM-5 208887/ NCT04126200 Recruiting A Phase I/II, Randomized, Open-label Platform Study of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) with Innovative Combination Anti-Cancer Treatments in Participants with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma DREAMM-6 207497/

NCT03544281 Recruiting A Phase I/II Randomized Study to Evaluate Safety, Tolerability and Clinical Activity of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) Administered in Combination with Lenalidomide plus Dexamethasone (Arm A), or in Combination with Bortezomib plus Dexamethasone (Arm B) in Subjects with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma DREAMM-7 207503 Planned A Phase III Study of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) Administered in Combination with Bortezomib plus Dexamethasone versus Daratumumab, Bortezomib, and Dexamethasone in Participants with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma DREAMM-8 207499 Planned A Phase III, Multicentre, Open-Label, Randomized Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) in Combination with Pomalidomide plus Low-Dose Dexamethasone (BPd) versus Pomalidomide plus Bortezomib and Low-Dose Dexamethasone (PVd) in Participants with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma DREAMM-9 209664/

NCT04091126 Planned A Phase III Study of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) Administered in Combination with Bortezomib plus Lenalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone (VRd) vs. VRd in Participants with Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma who are Ineligible for Transplant DREAMM-10 207500 Planned A Phase III Study of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) Administered in Combination with a Novel Agent versus SoC ISS / GSK Co-

Sponsored

Study 209418/

NCT03715478 Recruiting A Phase I/II Dose-escalation and Dose-expansion Study of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) Administered in Combination with Pomalidomide plus Low-dose Dexamethasone in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Who Have Received Two or More Prior Lines of Therapy That Must Have Included Lenalidomide and a Proteasome Inhibitor

