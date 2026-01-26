Pivotal Group Sells GlobalMeet to N. Harris Computer Corporation

PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivotal Group, a Phoenix-based technology investor and builder of companies, announced the sale of GlobalMeet, a leading enterprise webcasting and virtual events platform used by more than half of Fortune 500 companies, to N. Harris Computer Corporation (an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU)). The transaction closed December 2, 2025.

The deal marks the culmination of a focused, two-year ownership period for Pivotal Group. Since acquiring GlobalMeet, Pivotal Group strengthened its C-suite leadership team and invested millions in technology enhancements to improve platform performance, security, enterprise scalability and premium event services. Those changes expanded the company's client footprint and positioned GlobalMeet for accelerated long-term growth.

"When we acquired GlobalMeet over two years ago, we believed in the strength of the platform and its importance to large enterprises," said Francis Najafi, founder and CEO of Pivotal Group. "We brought in a world-class management team, upgraded the technology, and sharpened the company's focus. GlobalMeet is now one of the most trusted solutions for Fortune 500 communications."

Constellation Software, a Canadian public company with a market capitalization of approximately $70 billion, owns N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris) and operates hundreds of vertical-market software businesses worldwide. Acquiring GlobalMeet expands Harris's footprint in secure enterprise communications and large-scale virtual event technology.

"GlobalMeet has earned a strong reputation among major enterprises for the reliability and scale of its platform. We are excited to be a permanent home for this critical service to the Fortune 500." said Dana Lendorf-McCarthy (Group President, Harris Onyx Group). "We look forward to supporting the next stage of growth, as the permanent home for GlobalMeet."

The sale followed a competitive process led by investment bank The Cosine Group, with legal representation for Pivotal Group provided by Weiss Brown.

Founded by Francis Najafi, a former part-owner of the Phoenix Suns, Pivotal Group has been an active investor in technology companies including Network Solutions, Global Capacity and MegaPath. Beyond its technology portfolio, Pivotal Group also envisioned, owns and operates Promontory, a globally recognized luxury mountain community in Park City, Utah.

