Pivotal Growth Partners Adds The Original Hot Dog Factory and Spice Wing to Portfolio of Rapidly Expanding Food Concepts

CHICAGO, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) has announced the addition of The Original Hot Dog Factory and Spice Wing to its portfolio of high quality emerging food service franchise brands. Both brands, based in Atlanta, Georgia will join ranks amongst PGP's unique, emerging concepts including Jeremiah's Italian Ice and Conrad's Grill.

The Original Hot Dog Factory owns the title of "America's Best Hot Dog™" and offers its customers award winning options including the brand's signature Chicago Dog and the famous Detroit Coney, as well as less-traditional, but just as crave-able options including the Carolina Slaw Dog. Their mission is to create memorable life experiences for their customers, franchise partners and employees in a fun, family-friendly environment with a focus on providing a best-in-class experience. The brand currently has 11 open locations with 20 more locations in various stages of development.

"After traveling the United States in pursuit of creating menu items that offered customers a taste of the different regions across the country, The Original Hot Dog Factory was born," stated Dennis McKinley, founder and franchisor of The Original Hot Dog Factory. "As we continue to expand, I am excited to have the opportunity to partner with the PGP team to maximize the growth of our brand and am eager to see where this partnership will take us."

Pivotal Growth Partners has also added Atlanta-based Spice Wing to its brand portfolio. Founded in 2016 by a group of millennials who have all grown up in the franchising business, Spice Wing's mission is to become a game changing wing experience for its customers, employees, and franchisees. Spice Wing prides itself on offering the most economical, flavorful, and innovative franchise brand while focusing on an "Always Fresh" approach to food, operations, and technology. Spice Wing currently has five locations throughout the Atlanta area and offers, fresh, never frozen, all-natural chicken wings, 17 spice and flavor options, four different styles of French Fries, and their signature chicken and waffles.

"The Original Hot Dog Factory and Spice Wing provide a unique opportunity to bring new, crave-able products to both franchise partnerships," said co-founder of Pivotal Growth Partners, Bryon Stephens. "Though our new brands fit the model for traditional franchising, they also provide a unique licensing opportunity for operators looking to maximize daypart management and offer consumers a wider variety of menu items to choose from, all-the-while, driving additional top-line revenue."

With guidance from PGP, The Original Hot Dog Factory and Spice Wing have entered into a master licensing agreement to drive the next wave of profitable growth for each brand. The Original Hot Dog Factory and Spice Wing will proudly serve one another's menu selections within their franchise locations whenever feasible. For more information on The Original Hot Dog Factory and Spice Wing, or to learn more about franchising opportunities with each brand, visit https://pivotalgrowthpartners.com/brands/.

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Co-founded in 2018 by longtime franchise industry professionals Bryon Stephens and Cameron Cummins, PGP's mission is to create life changing opportunities and legacy wealth in partnership with its brands, franchisors, franchisees, and employees. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of expert financial, growth and development partners, PGP helps small, emerging brands refine and position themselves for accelerated growth in order to maximize both brand and shareholder value. PGP focuses on establishing processes, systems, and procedures to ensure brand integrity through operations, aligning both human and financial capital to facilitate growth, and developing award-winning growth cultures to prepare brands for monetization. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com.

