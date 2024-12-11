Pivotal Mobile eDiscovery Launches Comprehensive, Cost Effect Remote Mobile Data Collection Platform

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of Pivotal Mobile eDiscovery (PME), an innovative company dedicated to providing secure, cost-effective access to critical data sets from mobile devices. PME provides targeted remote collection of critical data from mobile devices, supporting both iOS and Android operating systems. PME's services include a fully automated remote data collection tool—PME Collect—and a powerful, intuitive review platform—PME Review—that simplifies the data gathering and review process.

PME Collect & PME Review – Two Powerful eDiscovery Tools

PME Collect allows automated, remote collection to be performed by the device user without the need for specialized hardware, complex software, or on-site visits. Guided workflow and built in support tools simplify the collection process. Prefiltering tools allow for targeted collection and upload of only the relevant data ensuring custodian privacy and saving you time and money during the review process. Selected data is extracted and securely uploaded to our cloud-based platform where it is available for immediate review.

PME Review is a secure and scalable platform that provides comprehensive case management and powerful data review tools, globally accessible to any authorized user with a web browser. Keep track of all your cases, review managers, and custodian devices from a single dashboard with at-a-glance visualization of key metrics and insightful reporting to ensure you never lose track of assets or costs. Use our advanced search tools to find the relevant data and then apply tags, comments, highlights or redactions as part of your collaborative workflow. Gain deeper insights into custodian data with audio and video transcription. PME Review can be integrated into third-party review platforms and data sources via API, or simply export your data in an easily consumable format. PME Review also includes support for worldwide regional data storage to support your compliance needs.

Brian George, COO of PME, emphasized the transformative potential of their solution: "Our customers can speed time to discovery while reducing costs by leveraging PME for user-driven remote collection of mobile data combined with a SaaS-based review platform, all stored securely in the cloud, available on-demand to users worldwide."

Jon Kaufman, CEO, highlighted the diverse applications of PME's technology: "Our platform is designed to provide valuable insights and efficiencies across a wide range of business functions from traditional eDiscovery to regulatory compliance, internal investigations or employee matters."

About PME

Pivotal Mobile eDiscovery (PME) combines state-of-the-art technology with a robust understanding of the complexities of mobile data collection. By offering a simple device-based pricing model, PME puts clients in control of costs, ensuring transparent budgeting and efficient data management. With a commitment to security, privacy, and a defensible chain of custody, PME is poised to redefine the landscape of mobile eDiscovery.

