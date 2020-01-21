PivotalPath Indices Now Featured on Bloomberg Terminal

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PivotalPath, a leading provider of hedge fund research and intelligence, has announced the addition of nine core benchmark indices, which are based on the firm's proprietary methodology, to the Bloomberg Terminal. Investors with access to a terminal will now have insight into over $2 trillion of the industry's top-performing capital.

"Placing our indices on the Bloomberg Terminal represents a major step forward for the hedge fund industry," said Jon Caplis, CEO of PivotalPath. "We launched PivotalPath in 2013 to provide the industry with better research, enabling a more transparent and comprehensive approach to investing. Our team's combined industry experience, and the cutting-edge platform we developed, enable us to offer unparalleled insights into hedge fund performance. We are excited to make these indices accessible to industry professionals."

PivotalPath's proprietary platform, PivotalBase, features detailed research and performance metrics on a significant portion of hedge fund industry assets. The firm measures over 100 data points across more than 2,000 funds, representing 40+ hedge fund investment strategies. In addition to PivotalBase, the firm also offers qualitative analysis on hedge fund managers, providing allocators with unprecedented insight into fund performance.

"We have reviewed countless sources of hedge fund information globally and found that PivotalPath offers the most robust analysis and representative platform of hedge fund returns in the industry," noted Greg Brown, Distinguished Professor of Finance at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School and founder of its Institute for Private Capital.

The following strategies are now available on the Bloomberg Terminal: PivotalPath Hedge Fund Composite Index (P2HFCI), PivotalPath Credit Index (P2CRDI), PivotalPath Equity Diversified Index (P2EQDI), PivotalPath Equity Sector Index (P2EQSI), PivotalPath Event Driven Index (P2EVDI), PivotalPath Global Macro Index (P2GBMI), PivotalPath Managed Futures Index (P2MFTI), PivotalPath Multi-Strategy Index (P2MSTI), PivotalPath Volatility Trading Index (P2VOLI).

