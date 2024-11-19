Pivoting as a Way of Life Hits #1 New Release Status on Amazon and Wins Multiple Goody Business Book Awards

Product strategist Joseph Hanna's revolutionary approach to product strategy garners both market success and industry recognition

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivoting as a Way of Life by Joseph Hanna has achieved both #1 New Release status on Amazon and multiple honors in the 2024 Goody Business Book Awards, including being named a Top Impact Author. The book received awards in three categories: Winner in Business Innovation, Winner in Technology Gamechangers, and Finalist in Business Disruptors.

“Pivoting as a Way of Life: Stop Chasing Unicorns and Product-Market Fit.” This transformative work introduces the Pivoting Life Operating Model (PLOM), a framework set to revolutionize product management in today’s fast-paced, AI-driven business landscape.

This remarkable dual achievement comes at a crucial time when businesses are grappling with rapid technological changes and market shifts. The book's rapid ascent on Amazon reflects its timely challenge to conventional product management wisdom, with the Goody Business Book Awards recognition, selected from hundreds of nominations worldwide, validates its significant contribution to business literature.

"The exceptional response to Pivoting as a Way of Life demonstrates the market's readiness for a new approach to product management," says Hanna. "The Pivoting Life Operating Model (PLOM) provides the framework businesses need to thrive in today's dynamic environment."

Recent research indicates that SaaS companies invest $29.5 billion annually on features that are rarely or never used. PLOM addresses this critical issue by introducing a comprehensive framework transforming how organizations approach product development and innovation.

The Goody Business Book Awards, which recognized only eight Total Impact Authors for 2024, specifically highlighted the book's contribution to business innovation, technological advancement, and disruptive thinking. This recognition, combined with its Amazon success, underscores the book's significant impact across multiple areas of business and technology.

Key features of the book include:

The Idea-to-Cash Wheel: A holistic approach to product management

Novel metrics like Lifecycle Velocity and Total Pivot Cost

Integration of AI into product management processes

Frameworks for strategic investment decisions

Applications to Data products and the Technology-Enables Services industry

Industry Recognition: "An essential resource for entrepreneurs of all experience levels." - Nick Besbeas, Former Global CMO of LinkedIn

"A thought-provoking critique of established industry norms - a must-read." - Tim Yates, Former CEO of Monster.com

"Those who live at the intersection of technology, information, and strategy need to start reading this book...today." - Dr. Brooks Holtom, Professor at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business.

Pivoting as a Way of Life challenges traditional notions of product management while providing practical, actionable frameworks for businesses of all sizes. Its innovative approach to continuous adaptation and data-driven decision-making has particularly resonated with readers from both startups and Fortune 500 companies, as evidenced by its rapid rise to #1 New Release status in its category and multiple industry awards.

About Joseph Hanna Joseph Hanna is an accomplished product strategy and technology leader with over three decades of experience transforming businesses through innovative product management. As the founding Partner of Pivoting Model Partners, he helps PE firms, startups, and Fortune 500 companies implement cutting-edge product strategies and innovation frameworks. His work has been recognized with multiple industry awards, including three 2024 Goody Business Book Awards and Top Impact Author status, acknowledging his contributions across business innovation, technology advancement, and disruptive thinking.

His track record includes five successful exits as a founder or company executive, dozens of completed acquisitions, and several patents in AI technologies. Most notably, he founded and led ENGAGE, an award-winning AI talent intelligence platform acquired by Carlyle/Workforce Logiq. His consulting work spans strategic roadmap development, R&D investment analysis, product due diligence, and AI integration strategies.

To learn more, visit https://pivotingmodel.com

