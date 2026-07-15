Pivoting from Trump to a Future Where We All Thrive

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the 2024 election, Donald Trump and both political parties have denied 77 percent of Americans the major political and economic reforms the Pew Research Center says they have long wanted.

By contrast, 83 percent of Americans in a recent YouGov poll want Congress to make the Center for Collaborative Democracy's 39 historic political and economic reforms "a priority."

What: At 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, CCD leader Sol Erdman will show the American people how they can at last meet aspirations that both political parties have denied them, and that Donald Trump is trying to crush.

30-minute presentation. Open Q & A follows.

When: Wednesday, July 15, at 1 p.m. & 4 p.m. Eastern

Where: Livestreamed via these links: 1PM 4PM

Please view our presentation deck

The Grand Bargain Project: https://www.grandbargainproject.org/

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Center for Collaborative Democracy