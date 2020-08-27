Pivoting to Success During a Pandemic

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Change is inevitable, the pandemic has taught us this. Our lives have changed like never before. Staying in is the new normal, we are adapting, we are surviving and life goes on.

Our needs may have changed but we still need to get things done. One concierge company has pivoted its services and seen an increase in demand from corporate clients seeking multilingual concierge services. Guided Planet is the fastest growing concierge company globally; by the end of 3rd quarter their membership numbers will be topping 1 million users across the globe. They identified early on during the COVID-19 crisis that people needed assistance at home during this time and have increased their services to assist their members accordingly.

Being the Uber of concierge allowed for uninterrupted service during the pandemic. Their operations have always been decentralized which allows for flexibility during a crisis.

"We cater for people just like ourselves," says CEO Lisa Murray. "Trying to juggle homeschooling kids, managing work from home and trying to keep life as normal as possible."

"Many of our members were overwhelmed and needed help," Murray continued. "We had a clear focus on helping our members with their most basic needs early on."

The team worked with some of the best online children's platforms to come up with creative ways to entertain the little ones. They also worked to set up online grocery deliveries, facilitated home workouts, sent gifts for loved ones, assisted with home décor projects, and rescheduled travel plans and doctors appointments.

"We are definitely starting to see some regions getting back to normal, a new normal," says Murray. "And folks, though still cautious, are starting to travel again.

"People tend to focus on the luxury side of concierge but I'm proud of our team during this time who assisted through functional services that helped keep our members sane."

Lifestyle management with Guided Planet is more advanced than ever with an AI powered application. A simple text can get it done instantly.

