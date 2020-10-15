Pivoting to virtual, female-founded innovation agency The Idea Suite thrives amid the pandemic

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Idea Suite has cause to celebrate this month, having earned spots on three prestigious business rankings.

The boutique innovation and research agency – based in Toronto, but serving a global client base – recently earned spots on the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Ranking, the Report on Business Top Growing Business Ranking (for the second year in a row), and the Canadian Business 2020 Startup List.

Given the challenges that 2020 has brought for small businesses, The Idea's Suite's two female founders are thrilled to be able to take a moment to celebrate. Like many entrepreneurs, they have spent much of the year fighting for the survival of their business, as the world changed around them.

"This recognition is particularly meaningful in a year that has required many businesses, including our own, to pivot in response to the significant market change resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Fiona Stevenson, Co-President/Co-Founder. "We are extremely grateful to our clients who have enthusiastically joined us in our transition to a 100% virtual approach."

The Idea Suite is a boutique innovation and qualitative research agency with a mission to unlock the creative potential of people and businesses through innovation. Using a proven, proprietary approach and toolkit rooted in design thinking principles, they work with clients to create insight-led new products, brands, services and experiences that step change business growth and shift culture. They also conduct qualitative research, and design and deliver engaging and commercially-driven capability programs, creativity workshops, culture interventions and keynote speeches.

In March, as pandemic lockdowns took hold, they quickly adapted their design thinking approach and all of their core offerings to be entirely virtual – allowing their clients to continue delivering their innovation, research and training agendas, despite teams working remotely.

"We had already been doing virtual consumer research for many years – but our ideation and training programs were still largely workshop based, so we needed to pivot," said Shelli Baltman, Co-President/Co-Founder. "It turns out virtual ideation and training have been even more productive than the traditional in-person approach – exceeding both clients' expectations and our own."

The Idea Suite's global client base spans a broad range of industries (FMCG, QSR, financial services, and non-profits) and includes AARP, PepsiCo, Starbucks, Molson Coors, and Mondelez International.

