Pivotree and Noibu Announce Strategic Partnership for Comprehensive Ecommerce Error Monitoring and Resolution

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading global commerce and master data management (MDM) services provider, today announced its strategic partnership with Noibu Technologies, a leader in eCommerce error monitoring and lost revenue prevention.

Noibu offers a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that allows retailers to detect, prioritize, and resolve revenue-impacting errors on their eCommerce sites. Through its work with some of the world's leading brands, Pivotree has the development capabilities required to gather Noibu's findings, monitor issues, and apply strategic resolutions — delivering an end-to-end service for its clients.

"Even for eCommerce leaders that perform extensive testing, checkout bugs occur because of browser plugins or other third applications. We're pleased to announce that, through this partnership, we can help solve this challenge for our clients," said Greg Wong, Chief Revenue Officer at Pivotree. "Noibu's platform is an ace up the sleeve of our world-class commerce specialists who will be able to precisely locate the most revenue-impacting bugs closer to the moment they appear than ever before, preventing them from causing potentially millions of dollars in lost revenue."

Without an advanced monitoring service, eCommerce brands either have to identify negative trends in errant customer behavior through analytics or rely on end-consumers to notify the business. Noibu's platform allows Pivotree to see bugs as they happen, understand the steps to take to replicate them, and then prioritize them for debugging. With the recent evolution in digital commerce, these factors have become more critical to the customer experience and overall revenue for brands.

"The past year has changed how customers interact with brands entirely, with some companies seeing most or all of their business driven from online sales. These factors make revenue-impacting website errors more threatening than ever for businesses," said Kailin Noivo, Co-founder and VP of Sales at Noibu. "Our partnership with Pivotree will help us reach more clients on enterprise eCommerce platforms who can rely on Pivotree's world-class eCommerce experts to resolve these issues quickly and effectively."

Whether researching a product or making a purchase, a retailer's eCommerce site is a critical point in the customer journey. Given the rise of eCommerce during the COVID-19 pandemic, brands must put greater emphasis on delivering seamless eCommerce experiences as part of a larger Frictionless Commerce strategy. Pivotree helps brands adopt Frictionless Commerce holistically, addressing friction as an end-to-end issue, from raw materials to final delivery and customer service.

"Noibu helps by identifying friction at the moment of purchase, where bugs can often prevent companies from maximizing revenue, and our audits on large eCommerce sites have been identifying 7-digit revenue-impacting bugs," adds Wong. "Our clients out-perform their respective industry averages, so the addition of Noibu gives them an additional competitive edge to deliver a more Frictionless Commerce experience."

Pivotree released the 2021 Delivering Frictionless Commerce Report with Environics earlier this year to help guide brands through creating Frictionless Commerce experiences.

To learn more about how companies will benefit from the Pivotree and Noibu offering, or to inquire about a free 14-day site audit, click here .

About Noibu Technologies

Serving enterprise customers globally, Noibu is the industry leader in eCommerce error monitoring and lost revenue prevention. Noibu's software platform monitors your eCommerce site and flags and prioritizes errors that prevent real customers from checking out, while collecting all the information required to quickly resolve them. For more information, visit www.noibu.com .

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leading global commerce and MDM services provider. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com .

