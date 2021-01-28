Pivotree Announces Expansion of Cybersecurity Practice Led by New General Manager

Brad Riddell joins Pivotree as General Manager for Cybersecurity.

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading global commerce and master data management (MDM) services provider, today announced the expansion of its cybersecurity practice, led by Brad Riddell, recently appointed as General Manager (GM) for Cybersecurity.

"The pandemic brought a rush to implement new ecommerce solutions, but rapid adoption also increases cyber risks," said Greg Wong, Chief Revenue Office at Pivotree. "Pivotree's cybersecurity practice will help our clients establish and maintain their customers' trust, which is a core pillar of Frictionless Commerce. We're thrilled to have Brad lead our practice, and we are confident that his extensive cybersecurity experience will enable the practice to achieve its goal of protecting our clients' businesses and helping them deliver the secure ecommerce experience their end customers expect."

Mr. Riddell brings over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity, IT risk management, systems integration, consulting, and managed services business development and sales to the role. He joins Pivotree after serving in senior roles responsible for the growth of some of Canada's most successful cybersecurity businesses.

"Pivotree is making significant investments to better serve our eCommerce clients who are significantly increasing their cybersecurity spend to address critical business risks related to rapid business transformation accelerated by the pandemic," said Riddell. "Cybersecurity is a fundamental element of eCommerce that our clients will now source from Pivotree in a truly integrated manner. This allows for effective protection against cyber attacks specifically targeted to their business, and mitigation of exposures associated with rapid adoption of new technologies."

Cybersecurity has grown in importance due to increased integration between online merchants, suppliers, logistics partners, and payment processors, where third-party risk is a common cause of breaches. Through its cybersecurity practice, Pivotree will apply its expertise in platforms and industry threats to help its clients proactively address cyber risks, taking automated and pre-emptive remedial action to prevent attacks before they happen.

"Pivotree's vision for cybersecurity is to deliver the promise of Frictionless Commerce by removing the risks and barriers of adopting innovative technology," said Riddell. "With its investment in cybersecurity, Pivotree continues to build on its leadership in digital commerce and MDM by expanding into new solution areas and services. I am excited to contribute to this success."

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leading global commerce and MDM services provider. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.