Pivotree Clients Break Records with 2020 Black Friday Ecommerce Sales

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree"), a leading Global Commerce and MDM Services Provider supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support, today announced its clients, including leaders across several retail categories, experienced record-breaking 2020 Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

"We join our clients in celebrating a positive kick-off to the winter retail season – pulling in results well above industry averages. Many of our clients have been strategically investing in their digital infrastructure and blew through their Black Friday and Cyber Monday records," said Elizabeth Scott, SVP, Strategic Account Management at Pivotree. "This year has been about coming together for our clients and helping them adapt relentlessly. We prepared tirelessly for 'the most digital Black Friday ever' and, together, we delivered some of the best days of online orders and sales. Retailers reported their testing and mitigating actions paid off in spades, with zero impacts to performance during this crucial period."

While overall industry results show moderate gains – a 22% increase in Black Friday sales and 15% increase in Cyber Monday sales, according to Adobe Analytics – some Pivotree clients saw significant numbers. Examples include:

A leading retail client saw 215% more orders in November YoY and 271% more orders in 2020 year to date.





and 271% more orders in 2020 year to date. A leading sports apparel retailer recorded Black Friday 2020 as the best day ever in the company's history. It also experienced a record Cyber Monday with a 27% increase YoY.





A leading apparel company noted that "Cyber 5" in 2020 contained the three top grossing days ever for its ecommerce site and mobile app. The company's Thanksgiving sales were up 84% and Black Friday sales up 92% compared to 2019.

Site speed, stability, and availability are critical factors during peak shopping periods like Black Friday and Cyber Week. For example, Cyber Monday ecommerce traffic spiked nearly 80%, much of which occurred between 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. PST during which consumers spent $2.7 billion online, according to Adobe. Pivotree clients leverage Holiday Readiness Services, such as Tuning, Load Testing, and Scaling, to ensure sites run smoothly, remain optimized for peak traffic, and have the infrastructure in place to rapidly address any potential issues.

"The efforts and dedication shown by teams on both the client and Pivotree side were crucial to our success. We responded quickly to any issues and proactively worked throughout peak periods to ensure every customer enjoyed a frictionless experience," added Scott. "As we celebrate a successful Black Friday, we also turn our attention to what's to come – additional holiday spikes and increased ecommerce growth in the New Year. We know that in 2021, it will be critical to launch, expand, and support ecommerce initiatives, and we are here for our clients every step of the way."

To provide a more in-depth look at ecommerce growth, Pivotree recently published a report, "The 2021 Guide to Ecommerce," available for download here.

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leading Global Commerce Services Provider supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support: a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions – including world-class Commerce and MDM platforms – and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many Fortune 1000. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com.

