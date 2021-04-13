Pivotree Expands VTEX Partnership with Investment in Global Development Team

With the addition of new team members in North America, Europe, and Brazil to its global development practice, Pivotree expands its service and delivery capabilities of the rapid-ROI platform.

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leader in frictionless commerce solutions, today announced it has expanded its strategic partnership with VTEX, the world's first and only commerce platform with native marketplace and order management capabilities.

The modern, microservices-based architecture of the VTEX platform allows Pivotree clients to deploy an ecommerce store in as few as 90 days. To help deliver on the expected increase in VTEX development projects, Pivotree has added team members in North America, Europe, and Brazil to its existing global development team serving North America and Europe.

"Our investment in expanding our VTEX development team is based on our confidence in VTEX's ability to deliver an ideal solution for enterprise brands," said James Urbati, General Manager of Commerce at Pivotree. "The platform pairs the scalability and stability of monolithic platforms with the quick ROI and agile development capabilities of the low-code market competitors who generally target small and medium-sized enterprises."

"Our goal is to deliver rapidly implemented, high-ROI projects for our customers, and Pivotree shares that vision," said Amit Shah, Chief Strategy Officer and US General Manager of VTEX. "Their expertise in commerce and ability to deliver frictionless online experiences makes them an ideal partner for VTEX. The new additions to their development team will help us continue to scale our partnership and deliver higher value to our customers."

As more commerce shifts online, companies look to introduce frictionless commerce strategies into their online customer journey. VTEX's marketplace capability allows for greater vendor collaboration and reduced friction when selling through multiple channels. The VTEX platform's available apps and integrations enable companies to deliver modern customer experiences with the features and functionality they have come to expect.

Urbati added, "Because a VTEX store can be deployed with incredible speed, it is a highly-effective rapid solution for clients who need to get online quickly or migrate from a monolithic platform. With Pivotree's expertise across all types of legacy and SaaS platforms, our team stands out as a valuable resource for brands. We're excited to expand our VTEX partnership, giving us a more global presence than ever before."

Pivotree created a guide on migrating from Oracle Commerce to VTEX to help brands looking to complete an ecommerce platform migration.

To learn more about VTEX Commerce Cloud Service by Pivotree, click here.

About VTEX

VTEX is the first and only global, fully integrated, end-to-end commerce platform with native marketplace and OMS capabilities. We help companies in retail, manufacturing, wholesale, grocery, consumer packaged goods and other verticals to sell more, operate more efficiently, scale seamlessly and deliver remarkable customer experience. Our modern microservices-based architecture and our powerful business and developer tools allow VTEX to future-proof our customers' businesses and free them from software updates. Major brands including Sony, Walmart, Whirlpool, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black & Decker, AB InBev and Nestlé, plus 2,500+ active customers in 32 countries, trust VTEX to accelerate and transform their commerce. Visit www.vtex.com to learn more.

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leading global commerce and MDM services provider. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com.

