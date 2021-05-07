Pivotree Selected to Implement Direct to Consumer eCommerce Channel For Global Electronics Manufacturer

Commitment to frictionless commerce combined with SAP and manufacturing expertise

key factors in latest client agreement

TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of Frictionless Commerce solutions, today announced that it has been selected to help implement a direct to consumer (D2C) eCommerce platform for one of the world's leading consumer technology manufacturers, a critical step toward developing a seamless omnichannel experience where customers can easily access products online or in store.

As COVID-19 continues to drive unprecedented adoption of eCommerce, manufacturers are increasingly building direct commercial relationships with their customers to improve profitability and gain even more control of their overall brand experience. As part of the company's global digital transformation strategy, Pivotree will help in the development of a new D2C eCommerce sales channel for its European market, based on SAP Commerce Cloud. Once complete the new channel will directly connect the manufacturer's core retail systems to its regional delivery partners and payment providers, ensuring a frictionless shopping experience for consumers. Over time the new D2C channel will facilitate sales of all of its major electronics products and lay the groundwork for improved profitability and stronger customer loyalty.

Under terms of the agreement Pivotree will handle core infrastructure development and oversee migration to an SAP eCommerce platform. Pivotree's track record in developing Frictionless Commerce strategies, its deep experience in the manufacturing and D2C strategies made it an ideal partner for this mult-year engagement.

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leading global commerce and MDM services provider. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com .

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.