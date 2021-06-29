Pivotree Updates Machine Learning Platform With Image Recognition Features and Enhanced Data Management Functionality

Leading healthcare organization realizes revenue and process efficiencies after implementing DIVE Machine Learning Platform

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of Frictionless Commerce solutions, today announced the next generation of its DIVE Machine Learning platform, a SaaS-based solution that combines machine learning, master data management (MDM) and product information management (PIM) to help organizations automate and accelerate how they collect, process and analyze high-value data.

To achieve Frictionless Commerce, companies must provide customers with a seamless journey that guides them from the education phase through to purchase and delivery. The DIVE platform transforms how companies drive insights from data streams at each stage of that process, a critical component in building a successful long-term eCommerce strategy.

The newest version of DIVE Machine Learning provides image and text recognition capabilities, enabling organizations to easily extract data from imagery, and transform typed and handwritten documents into searchable, actionable insights. DIVE is also instrumental in helping companies eliminate manual processes that can lead to costly points of eCommerce friction, while also enabling them to explore the full potential of process automation. Taking advantage of machine learning can help online retailers rapidly prototype new eCommerce apps or functionality in a matter of days or weeks versus months.

One leading health organization is already relying on DIVE to help it process rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 tests, which it conducts on behalf of corporate and public sector clients. Previously test results were tracked and compiled manually, a costly and error-prone process. In the weeks following a customized DIVE implementation, the company has virtually eliminated input errors and the need for costly outside data entry support, and has brought more speed and efficiency to its PCR test process.

"Each organization's Frictionless Commerce journey is unique, and must navigate through layers of business and technology complexity. At Pivotree we're committed to developing innovative and customizable solutions like DIVE Machine Learning that help solve their specific challenges. These tools help our team of seasoned eCommerce strategists identify and remove points of eCommerce friction for customers, distributors and suppliers, and build a platform that will ensure engaging and profitable online experiences," said Bill Di Nardo, CEO of Pivotree.

To learn more about Pivotree's strategy for frictionless thinking, click here .

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leading global commerce and MDM services provider. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.