PIVX 3.1 Wallet Release Implements 'First Ever' Tech

No other privacy-focused cryptocurrency has yet to accomplish this difficult technical feat. To date, other privacy coins in the market have only managed to offer private transactions through proof-of-work mining algorithms.

"zPoS is a major step forward for decentralized cryptocurrency technology at large because it allows for the freedom to maintain one's own private crypto balances (with zPIV), and to earn rewards privately and securely," said PIVX Community Leader Bryan Doreian (aka Snappy). "It's akin to having your own personal growth account, outside the prying eyes of hackers, scammers, and other entities that would otherwise spy on your data and use it for their purposes."

Instead of having to choose whether to stake regular PIV for potential rewards or to possess completely anonymous zPIV coins, users now get the best of both worlds. With the new 3.1 Core Wallet release, users can stake and earn rewards with total anonymity.

"The more that we use zPIV, the greater the anonymity of the entire PIVX network, which is our goal as the most comprehensive privacy coin on the market," said Doreian.

In May alone, PIVX was added to three additional exchanges: GoDex, ChainEX, and OpenBazaar. For a full list of exchanges, visit pivx.org/exchanges.

Last October, PIVX became the first and only Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchain technology to successfully implement Zerocoin protocol within a Proof of Stake algorithm coin (zPIV), making transactions completely private and anonymous.

ABOUT PIVX: PIVX is a community-centric cryptocurrency with a focus on decentralization, privacy, and real-world use. PIVX is continuously striving to achieve a better governance system, faster transactions, and true fungibility in order to lead the next generation cryptocurrency. PIVX is used in over 174 countries and their website is available in over 30 languages and counting.

