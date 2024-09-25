Piwik PRO Achieves HIPAA Certification, Enabling Data-Driven Marketing and Privacy Compliance for Healthcare Organizations

Ensures compliance for secure and privacy-friendly digital analytics in healthcare

WROCŁAW, Poland, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Piwik PRO , a leading provider of data analytics and activation, announced it achieved HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) certification, strengthening its commitment to stringent data security and privacy standards.

This certification demonstrates Piwik PRO's commitment to providing healthcare providers with secure tools for data-driven decision-making, ensuring that organizations can prioritize both data security and marketing insights.

Key Benefits for Healthcare Organizations:

HIPAA-Compliant Analytics : Organizations can perform detailed analyses of sensitive patient data while maintaining full compliance with regulations, ensuring that patient safety and privacy are prioritized alongside operational efficiency.

: Organizations can perform detailed analyses of sensitive patient data while maintaining full compliance with regulations, ensuring that patient safety and privacy are prioritized alongside operational efficiency. Powerful Data Analytics and Activation : By addressing HIPAA compliance upfront, healthcare providers are free to maximize the benefits of data analytics. This includes creating personalized patient journeys, optimizing care pathways, and leveraging data for more targeted marketing campaigns—all without breaching data privacy laws.

: By addressing HIPAA compliance upfront, healthcare providers are free to maximize the benefits of data analytics. This includes creating personalized patient journeys, optimizing care pathways, and leveraging data for more targeted marketing campaigns—all without breaching data privacy laws. Complete Data Control : Maintain full control over what data is collected, used, and stored. This control allows healthcare organizations to meet regulatory requirements while ensuring data is never shared with unauthorized third parties.

: Maintain full control over what data is collected, used, and stored. This control allows healthcare organizations to meet regulatory requirements while ensuring data is never shared with unauthorized third parties. Secure Data Hosting and Encryption : All data is hosted on HIPAA-compliant data centers using 256-bit AES encryption. This ensures that sensitive health information remains safe and secure at all times.

: All data is hosted on HIPAA-compliant data centers using 256-bit AES encryption. This ensures that sensitive health information remains safe and secure at all times. Customizable Business Associate Agreements (BAA): HIPAA mandates that business associates meet stringent data security standards, and BAAs provide a clear framework for ensuring that shared responsibilities for data protection are maintained.

"Our HIPAA certification further ensures that healthcare organizations that choose Piwik PRO can use data to optimize patient care and their operations while maintaining the highest levels of privacy and security," said Piotr Korzeniowski, CEO of Piwik PRO. "We are proud to offer a solution that balances robust analytics capabilities with stringent healthcare regulations."

As digital transformation continues to evolve in healthcare, ensuring data privacy and security remains paramount. Healthcare organizations handling sensitive data continue to have a trusted partner in Piwik PRO, allowing them to leverage powerful analytics while maintaining strict compliance with HIPAA regulations.

For more information on how Piwik PRO can help your healthcare organization stay compliant with HIPAA and other privacy regulations, visit https://piwik.pro/hipaa/ .

About Piwik PRO

Piwik PRO is the company behind Piwik PRO Analytics Suite, a leading privacy-focused analytics platform used by over 600 companies worldwide, including the European Commission, Fitch Ratings, and DKMS. Piwik PRO offers a unique combination of advanced analytics features with a commitment to user privacy. The platform is available in two editions: free Core and feature-rich Enterprise.

