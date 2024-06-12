Piwik PRO Announces New PIPEDA-Compliant Marketing Analytics Suite for Canadian Businesses

Complete compliance for private-sector organizations across Canada that collect, use or disclose personal information

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Piwik PRO , a leading provider of data analytics and activation, today announced its new enhanced Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) solution for companies who do business in Canada.

Why This Matters: Canadian businesses are increasingly under pressure to comply with stringent privacy laws like PIPEDA. By choosing Piwik PRO, organizations can leverage a powerful analytics and data activation platform that meets these regulatory demands, avoiding costly compliance missteps and potential fines.

Key Benefits:

Reduced Compliance Burden: Piwik PRO's platform eliminates the need for separate PIPEDA assessments, streamlining compliance for existing and new customers.

Enhanced Data Security: With SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications, Piwik PRO ensures top-tier protection for sensitive user data.

Streamlined Consent Management: The integrated Consent Manager facilitates easy collection of user consent, adhering to PIPEDA's stringent requirements.

Transparency and Control: Customers have full control over data collection settings, ensuring compliance while gaining actionable insights.

Piwik PRO's PIPEDA-compliant solution addresses a critical need in the Canadian market. With data breaches and privacy concerns at an all-time high, this solution offers businesses a way to confidently navigate the complex landscape of data privacy regulations.

"At Piwik PRO, we successfully balance marketing needs with regulatory requirements," said Piotr Korzeniowski, CEO of Piwik PRO. "Our PIPEDA compliant solution allows any business operating in Canada to run marketing analytics and data activation in a compliant way. Customers can configure data collection parameters to capture only consented information, reducing the risk of collecting unnecessary or erroneous data. This ensures businesses comply with PIPEDA's principles while successfully optimizing their digital presence with quality data.

Canadian businesses can now effortlessly align with PIPEDA regulations, avoiding the complexities and potential fines associated with non-compliance. Both the Piwik PRO free and paid plans are PIPEDA compliant.

For additional information on the leading privacy-compliant analytics solution please visit www.piwikpro.com .

About Piwik PRO

Piwik PRO is the company behind Piwik PRO Analytics Suite, a leading privacy-focused analytics platform used by over 600 companies worldwide, including the European Commission, Fitch Ratings, and DKMS. Piwik PRO offers a unique combination of advanced analytics features with a commitment to user privacy. The platform is available in two editions: free Core and feature-rich Enterprise.

