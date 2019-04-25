PIX and CODEX Join Forces

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PIX today announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire London-based CODEX, in a move that will enable PIX and CODEX to deliver a range of new products and services, including streamlined camera capture to post-production finishing. Serving complementary roles in the production process, both PIX and CODEX share an approach to delivering high-end streamline solutions that keep pace with the industry's rapidly evolving needs.

"Our clients have relied on PIX to protect their material and ideas throughout all phases of production. In CODEX, we found a group that similarly values relationships with attention to critical details," explained Eric Dachs, Founder, and CEO at PIX. "CODEX will retain its distinct brand and culture, and there is a great deal we can do together for the benefit of our clients and the industry."

Over the years, PIX and CODEX have seen wide industry adoption, delivering a proven record of contributing value to its clients. Introduced in 2003, PIX soon became the industry's most trusted and widely used secure communication and content management provider. The PIX System enables creative continuity and reduces project risk by ensuring that ideas are accurately shared, stored, and preserved throughout the entire production process.

"PIX and CODEX are complementary, trusted brands used by leading creatives, filmmakers and studios around the world," said Marc Dando, Chief Design Officer at PIX. "The integration of both services into one simplified workflow will deliver the industry a fast, secure, global collaborative ecosystem."

With the acquisition of CODEX, PIX will expand its servicing reach across the globe. PIX founder, Eric Dachs will remain as CEO, and Marc Dando will take on the role of Chief Design Officer at PIX, with a focus on existing and new products.

About PIX

PIX is an Academy Award-winning entertainment technology company that partners with clients to enable creative flow across the production life-cycle with its secure communication and content management suite delivering a secure on-demand collaboration solution. PIX is based in San Francisco with offices in Los Angeles, New York, and London, delivering 24/7 support by industry professionals. Learn more at https://www.pixsystem.com

