Pix Media Launches Pix Plus Premium Newsletter Bundle

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pix Media today announced Pix Plus, a premium subscription bundle featuring weekly long-form newsletters from the company's in-house editorial voices and a growing network of collaborators. Currently offered as a free preview, Pix Plus moves behind a paywall on May 26.

Pix Plus delivers human-curated editorial recommendations from voices the Pix audience already knows and trusts — the editorial talent behind newsletters Pix readers have followed for years. The new subscription bundle extends those existing relationships into a deeper, long-form, ad-free format: more opinion, more context, more room for the writers' full perspectives.

Pix Plus's four flagship newsletters at launch are:

Worth the Watch with John Farrar — what's worth streaming, what's worth paying for, what to cancel.

Worth the Read with Genevieve Nierman — smarter picks than BookTok, with the context to back them up.

Worth the Listen with Steve Raizes — podcast picks for the commute, the workout, and the Sunday morning.

Worth the Chat with Meredith Lavergne — the sharpest take on the show everyone's talking about.

Josh Epstein, CEO of Pix Media, said: "Pix Plus is about delivering insightful, personalized recommendations to fans. We're investing in the relationship between our readers and the writers whose taste they already trust. As we grow and scale, we'll bring on additional contributors to expand our offering across deep niches and genres."

The launch follows a strong three-week free preview window. Debut issues of Pix Plus averaged a 63% open rate — well above newsletter benchmarks — and readers aren't just opening. They're turning up for the monthly movie club, clicking through to featured recommendations, and writing back to Pix's writers directly, turning what's traditionally a one-way inbox into a rich writer-reader relationship.

"Pix Plus lets our writers go deeper than the free format ever allowed," said Meredith Lavergne, Managing Editor at Pix Media. "These aren't new voices for our audience — they're trusted voices with the room to explore Plus-only formats our ad-supported newsletters don't have space for."

Pix Plus launches at a time of renewed strength for the email and newsletter market, with media companies across the category investing in the direct audience-and-writer relationship as the most durable asset. The four flagship Pix Plus titles sit alongside Pix's portfolio of 12+ free newsletters, including TV & Movie Pix, Book Pix, Podcast Pix, YA Pix, Sports Pix, Travel Pix, Sci-Fi Pix, and Family Pix.

Pix Media reaches more than 3 million active subscribers across the portfolio, with readers averaging 5 titles per subscriber. The company has grown revenue more than 30% in each of the past three years, supported by 100+ marketing partners across entertainment, retail, travel, finance, CPG, and more.

Pix Plus launches Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Free preview access runs through May 25. Subscriptions are available at $5.99 monthly and $60 annually.

About Pix Media Pix Media (formerly Likewise) is an entertainment-focused media company building the definitive newsletter brand for what's worth watching, reading, and listening to. Pix produces a network of free daily and weekly newsletters across film, television, books, podcasts, and culture, and a premium subscription tier, Pix Plus. Learn more at pix-media.com.

Press Contact Aviva Downing [email protected]

SOURCE Pix Media