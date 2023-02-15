Pixability Announces Third Straight Year of Record Revenue as it Expands CTV and YouTube Capabilities

Company grows its team globally including two key hires of Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Growth Officer

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixability, (www.pixability.com), a leader in contextual targeting, brand suitability and contextual insights for YouTube and other leading connected TV (CTV) platforms, today announced that it closed 2022 with its third straight year of record revenue. The growth was driven by growing CTV and YouTube capabilities and offerings, including expanded data solutions that resulted in a 70% increase in Saas revenue.

"While 2022 brought many macroeconomic challenges for the ad industry, we were able to leverage our proprietary technology and data to capitalize on the increased demand for CTV and YouTube advertising as dollars continued to shift away from traditional TV," said David George, CEO of Pixability. "I'm extremely proud of our global team and the product innovations we rolled out to fuel this growth."

The company has also made a number of key hires, including recently adding Scott Klein as Chief Innovation Officer. Klein now oversees all product and engineering at the company, coming to Pixability from Encortex where he was VP/Engineering after previously holding senior roles at leading ad tech companies including Mavenir, Jumptap, FusionOne and Verizon. Brian Quinn was also hired as Chief Growth Officer earlier in the year as the company grew its global staff including an increase of over 50% in its European teams.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the Pixability team, helping to fuel growth in the burgeoning CTV and YouTube marketplaces," commented Klein. "As dollars shift from linear to these platforms, Pixability is ensuring maximum return on these investments, solving critical industry problems like suitability, efficiency and transparency—and the market is responding."

Other 2022 company company highlights include:

Launching a first-of-its-kind CTV brand suitability solution

Named to Inc 5000 and the Boston Business Journal Fast 50 for the 8th consecutive year

Eighth consecutive year as the exclusive data insights provider for AdBlitz, YouTube's Super Bowl ad program

Selected again as a Google Premier Partner, recognizing Pixability as one of the top 3% of partners nationwide.

About Pixability

Pixability is a technology and data company that empowers the world's largest brands and their agencies to maximize the value of video advertising on YouTube, YouTube CTV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Hulu. The company's industry-leading optimization and insights solutions are independently verified by the YouTube Measurement Program, DoubleVerify, Oracle Data Cloud's Moat Measurement, Integral Ad Science and other third parties. Pixability's suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies and brands including Dentsu, Interpublic Group, Omnicom, Publicis, and GroupM, as well as Swatch, Bose, KIND, Jack in the Box, and Puma. For more information about Pixability, please visit www.pixability.com .

SOURCE Pixability