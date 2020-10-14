Pixability Announces Wide Release Of BrandShield, AI-Powered Brand Suitability Solution For YouTube & YouTube On TV

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixability (www.pixability.com), the leading provider of software and insights for video advertising on YouTube and Connected TV (CTV), today announced the wide release of an enhanced BrandShield solution for brand suitable campaigns at scale with maximum performance on YouTube.

"For more than eight years, Pixability's technology has ensured that every YouTube campaign we've powered has been both safe and brand suitable for advertisers," said David George, CEO of Pixability. "We're excited to announce our platform's expanded capabilities and to share this technology with agencies and brands who are running their own self-serve campaigns on DV360 and Google Ads."

Pixability patented its brand suitability technology in 2012, and has been powering safe and suitable campaigns on YouTube for major agencies and brands ever since. This announcement represents expanded capabilities in BrandShield, along with the ability for brands and agencies who are running self-serve campaigns on Google Display & Video 360 (DV360) or Google Ads, to access this technology for the first time. BrandShield leverages machine learning to categorize content based on IAB category an 4As brand safety floor taxonomies, which were recently endorsed by GARM (Global Alliance for Responsible Media) . BrandShield is also built to drive performance, and harvests from hundreds of millions of YouTube videos to achieve this suitability at scale.

"We've leveraged Pixability in the past for YouTube brand suitability with our most brand-conscious clients and value the control and performance their platform delivers," said Jeremy Cornfeldt, CEO, iProspect. "The added capabilities BrandShield provides allows us to more easily ensure our clients' ads run adjacent to the best content while maximizing the performance of their spend on YouTube."

Compatible with any YouTube ad platform including DV360, Google Ads, and PixabilityONE, BrandShield also offers:

Lists

Ability to access self-serve lists through PixabilityONE and a Chrome extension that appears in DV360 and Google Ads



Downloadable and customizable inclusion and exclusion lists that power brand suitable strategies



Visibility into performance metrics for each channel in BrandShield Inclusion lists





Dashboard

Streamlined dashboard for a detailed look at channel data



A way to easily preview Channels and Videos from the BrandShield Dashboard



Detailed channel stats for each channel in inclusion lists (number of views, subscribers, etc.)

"Obviously, Brand Suitability is a key concern for any major brand," said Charisse Ford Hughes, SVP and Global CMO of Kellogg Company. "I've been impressed with Pixability's commitment to helping brands not only drive great performance on YouTube, but also deliver those campaigns in brand suitable environments."

"Brand Suitability technology has evolved from making sure a brand's advertising does not run adjacent to unsafe or inappropriate content, to ensuring ads run in the most brand appropriate environment to deliver the campaign objectives," said John Montgomery, noted industry expert on media trust, brand safety, and integrity. "BrandShield is a positive evolution that makes it easy for brands to ensure brand safety and suitability at scale while driving the best possible performance of their YouTube media spend."

Earlier this year, Pixability was one of six companies identified by Google as Google-certified to run brand suitable campaigns for YouTube advertisers, and the only one that Google also certified as a leader in YouTube content insights. This double certification reflects the unique way that BrandShield approaches brand suitability: the technology first gathers deep detail around each video or channel on YouTube (including IAB category, past performance, recency, etc.), before scoring it for brand suitability. For more information, please visit: www.pixability.com/BrandShield .

About Pixability

Pixability is a video advertising software company that uses data science to optimize large, complex campaigns across YouTube and Connected TV. The company's industry-leading optimization and insights solutions are independently verified by the YouTube Measurement Program, Oracle Data Cloud's Moat Measurement, DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science and other third parties. Pixability's suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies and brands including Dentsu-Aegis, Havas, Interpublic Group, Omnicom, Publicis, and GroupM, as well as Swatch, Bose, KIND, L'Oréal, and Puma. For more information about Pixability, please visit www.pixability.com .

