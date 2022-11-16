Pixalate Abandoned Mobile Apps Report Q3 2022: 34% (1.7MM+) of Google and Apple App Store Apps Are 'Abandoned,' Potentially Exposing Consumers And Advertisers To Privacy and Security Risks

Research conducted by Pixalate found that 49% of likely child-directed apps on the Apple App Store are abandoned (not updated in 2+ years) as of Q3 2022

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Abandoned Mobile Apps Report: Q3 2022 , showing that over 1.76 million apps between the Google Play Store and Apple App Store appear to have been "abandoned," meaning that they have not been updated in over two years.

Pixalate's analysis also found 324k+ "Super-Abandoned" apps, which means the app has gone 5+ years with no update. This is an increase of 6% quarter-over-quarter.

Abandoned apps may harbor serious privacy and security concerns, as updates often include bug fixes and security patches.

Key Findings:

There were 1.76M+ abandoned apps in Q3 2022 , a total rise of 8% quarter-over-quarter. Apple's number decreased ( - 1%) but Google's increased (+18%).

, a total rise of 8% quarter-over-quarter. Apple's number decreased ( 1%) but Google's increased (+18%). 21% of abandoned apps have no detected privacy policy. That figure falls to 2% for recently updated apps.

apps have That figure falls to 14k+ abandoned apps with programmatic ads accumulated $ 8MM+ in ad spend.

with programmatic ads accumulated $ 44% (22k+) of abandoned apps registered in Russia are abandoned , 39% (34k+) in China , and 36% (126k+) in the U.S.

, 39% (34k+) in , and 36% (126k+) in the 49% of likely child-directed* apps available for download in the Apple App Store are abandoned as of Q3 2022.

Download a free copy of the Abandoned Mobile Apps Report: Q3 2022 today.

*According to Pixalate's COPPA methodology for determining the likely audience of an app.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Abandoned Mobile Apps Report: Q3 2022 (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. It should be noted that the mere fact an app does not appear to have been updated in a certain period of time does not necessarily mean that such app's publisher has abandoned the app, or is otherwise violating any policy, best practice, or regulation. Instead, we are merely noting the apparent inactivity and rendering an opinion that this apparent absence of updates may be suggestive of heightened risks to end users. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to render opinions and report trends pertaining to apps available for download via the official Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Follow Pixalate

SOURCE Pixalate