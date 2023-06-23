Pixalate Adds Samsung Smart Hub Apps to May 2023 Global CTV Publisher Trust Indexes: Ranking the Top Programmatic Ad-Supported Apps Across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung

Pixalate's Global Publisher Trust Indexes (PTIs) rank the quality of open programmatic app advertising inventory across multiple platforms, regions, and categories for Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and now, for the first time, Samsung.

LONDON, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and mobile advertising, today released the May 2023 Global CTV Publisher Trust Index (PTI) for apps across the Roku, Amazon Fire TV app stores, and, for the first time ever, the Samsung app store. Pixalate's PTI is a global approach to quality measurement and monthly rankings of the world's Connected TV (CTV) and mobile apps, bringing transparency to the programmatic advertising ecosystem.

Pixalate's monthly CTV PTI report offers advertisers a comprehensive view of the quality of CTV apps that support programmatic advertising. The report includes rankings by geographic region, country, app category, and app store. These rankings are based on multiple factors, including invalid traffic (IVT), popularity, ad density, and engagement scores. Pixalate's methodology is transparent and can be found at Publisher Trust Index: Methodology. By utilizing the PTI report, advertisers can make informed decisions about where to place ads and improve their ad campaigns.

Here are the top apps in North America in May 2023 across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung:

Top Roku Apps for Programmatic Advertising in North America, May 2023

Pluto TV DIRECTV Kidoodle.TV Tubi The Roku Channel

Download the full May 2023 Global CTV Publisher Trust Index - Roku report here . The full report contains the top apps across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM.

Top Amazon Fire TV Apps for Programmatic Advertising in North America, May 2023

fuboTV Frndly TV DIRECTV Bloomberg Watch TNT

Download the full May 2023 Global CTV Publisher Trust Index - Amazon Fire TV report here . The full report contains the top apps across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM.

Top Samsung Apps for Programmatic Advertising in North America, May 2023

Sling TV fuboTV SAMSUNG TV Pluto TV Tubi

Download the full May 2023 Global CTV Publisher Trust Index - Samsung report here . The full report contains the top apps across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM.

Download the Reports

Download the May 2023 Global CTV Publisher Trust Indexes:

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release and the Publisher Trust Indexes (collectively, the "Indexes"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. The Indexes examine programmatic advertising activity on mobile apps and Connected TV (CTV) apps (collectively, the "apps"). As cited in the Indexes and referenced in the Indexes' key findings reproduced herein, the ratings and rankings in the Indexes are based on a number of metrics (e.g., "Brand Safety") and Pixalate's opinions regarding the relative performance of each app publisher with respect to the metrics. The data is derived from buy-side, predominantly open auction, programmatic advertising transactions, as measured by Pixalate. The Indexes examine global advertising activity across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, respectively, as well as programmatic advertising activity within discrete app categories. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Indexes are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app.

SOURCE Pixalate